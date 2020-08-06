NASCAR CUP SERIES/GANDER TRUCKS DOUBLEHEADER WITH FANS DURING TEXAS 500 PLAYOFF WEEKEND

Single-day tickets now on sale for the Oct. 25 doubleheader NASCAR Cup Series Texas 500 (2:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN/PRN) and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400 (11 a.m. CT on FS1/MRN)

O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 NASCAR Xfinity Series non-spectator race scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 24 (3:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN/PRN)

Texas Motor Speedway will continue its enhanced COVID-19 pandemic safety protocols

FORT WORTH, Texas (Aug. 6, 2020) – NASCAR racing in the fall at Texas Motor Speedway has become synonymous with exciting high-stakes playoffs competition, a tradition that increases two-fold October 25 when a single ticket will allow access to both the NASCAR Cup Series Texas 500 and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 400.

The doubleheader Sunday begins at 11 a.m. CT with the SpeedyCash.com 400 (FS1 and the Performance Racing Network), the fifth of seven races in the 2020 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series playoffs. It gives way to the weekend’s final event, the Texas 500 (2:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN and PRN), which also stands to be the final act in Jimmie Johnson’s record-setting career in the No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet in No Limits, Texas. The seven-time Cup Series champion is a seven-time winner at TMS.

Meanwhile, Kevin Harvick and his No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing team will attempt to accomplish a feat only Johnson has at Texas by winning the Texas 500 four consecutive times. Johnson did it from 2012-15. The Texas 500 is the middle race of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs Round of 8. Gates open at 10:00 a.m.

The O’Reilly Auto Parts 300 (Saturday, Oct. 24 at 3:30 p.m. CT on NBCSN and PRN), the fifth of seven races of the 2020 NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, will be run as a non-spectator event. All three series will compete without practice or qualifying sessions and the starting lineups will be created by a draw system.

“We’re honored to be able to provide our race fans with two NASCAR playoff races for just one ticket price,” said Eddie Gossage, President and General Manager of Texas Motor Speedway. “Texas Motor Speedway is always a critical stop on the NASCAR playoffs schedule because a win here punches a team’s ticket into the championship race just two weeks later. The Texas 500/SpeedyCash.com 400 doubleheader gives us a great opportunity to show our appreciation to our dedicated race fans as well as our commitment to again providing them with a safe environment to enjoy a great day of racing.”

The July 19 NASCAR Cup Series O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 at Texas Motor Speedway was the first major league sporting event in Texas open to spectators since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Texas Motor Speedway will continue its COVID-19 pandemic protocols, including: mobile ticketing; social distancing in the grandstands and concession lines; enhanced cleaning and sanitation in high-touch, high-traffic public areas; hand-sanitizer stations; limited guests in suites; and infield admission for race team and operational personnel only.

Click https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/2020-event-return-guide/ for a comprehensive list of answers to frequently asked questions about the Texas 500.

The SpeedyCash.com 400 was originally scheduled June 5 as part of the NTT INDYCAR SERIES Genesys 300 weekend but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Texas Motor Speedway hosted a fall Gander Truck Series race from 1999-2018 before moving the race date to the summer INDYCAR event.

Tickets for the Oct. 25 Texas 500/SpeedyCash.com 400 doubleheader races are available starting at $48 at https://www.texasmotorspeedway.com/events/texas-500-nascar-race-weekend/. Tickets for kids 12 and under are just $10. Further details can be found on the Texas Motor Speedway website.

Keep track of all of Texas Motor Speedway’s events by following on Facebook, Twitter and INSTAGRAM. Keep up with all the latest news and information on the speedway website and the TMS mobile app.