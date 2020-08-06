Top tips on shipping your racing car

Most likely, as the owner of a racing car, you will never want your vehicle on the open road, even if it is a legal street.

What do you do when you are tasked with getting your racing car from point A to point B? The answer is straightforward. You will need to contact your car racing service or car transport company for help.

While the idea is simple enough, the actual effort that goes into making these plans is slightly more complicated, not to mention expensive.

However, if you listen to the following warnings and use the ideas as a major rebound point to start the process, you should be able to have your racing car transported safely, accessibly, and efficiently in the shortest time possible.

Here are some top tips for shipping your racing car:

Start Your Research Early

As soon as you know that you will need transport for your racing car, start doing research. If you leave it too long, you might find that you will overpay and make a thoughtless decision that will most likely not work in your favor.

Road transport companies may cost a lot. However, services for transporting racing cars with a good reputation are much more difficult to find. It is usually the best option to get a referral from someone in the racing industry who had luck with a particular company.

If this is not possible, use the internet as a guide, but make sure that you allow yourself enough time to carefully check your options before settling with the service that you choose to use.

You Should Understand The Difference Between Open And Enclosed Transport

If this is your first time delivering your car to the port, you may not know that there are many ways to get your racing car transported. It is possible to transport it in an open or an enclosed car carrier.

You can probably imagine the difference between them already. The open trunk that you have seen many times on the highway is entirely open for items, and they are loaded as tightly as possible along with other cars.

As you can imagine, this will not be the best choice for someone who transports their pristine racing car. However, it is the cheapest option. You can save up to 50% on the cost of moving your car to the port.

Now for closed carriers, they come in different configurations. There are single car carriers, which are closed trailers capable of carrying a single vehicle and some extra tires and spare parts. Single carriers are the most expensive option, given that they are the only vehicle being transported.

However, it is the fastest option when you want to get your racing car to a race as soon as possible because the driver will not make any additional stops by dropping off and picking up other vehicles.

There are also closed multi-carriers that can carry 2 to 6 cars in one closed trailer. It is a choice when transporting numerous racing cars for export. The attached trucks operate on multiple routes and can pick up and drop off vehicles at different routes. However, they cannot accommodate any of your extra parts or tires.

Check What The Carrier Company Is Liable For

When organizing your racing car’s transportation to the port, be sure to ask the carrier company for a copy of their insurance policy.

The amount they are insured may not be enough to cover any damage to your expensive racing car. You can request a custom policy if the existing policy is not sufficient.

Purchase More Insurance If Needed

Although all transport companies require a mandatory insurance level, depending on your vehicle’s value, you may need to upgrade this option.

It would also help give you peace of mind during the transportation process, knowing that you are financially safe no matter what happens.

Inspect Your Car Before Transport And Get A Condition Report

The car should be thoroughly inspected before it is transported and eventually sent to its destination. Check it for any problems, such as faulty brakes, and make sure it has oil and coolant.

After the car has been inspected, get a report on the car’s condition to have written proof of the car’s condition before transporting it to the port.

What you need to do is take note of the car’s current condition, including existing scratches, dents, missing parts, etc., and sign it.

Ask the carrier to sign it as well. If the vehicle is returned with problems not listed in the condition report, you can hold the carrier accountable.

Prepare Your Race Car Before Shipping It

When you invest in a racing car, you want to take all precautions to protect your investment. When you move around or need to transport your car for service or show, delivering your car rather than driving can reduce the chances of accidents or wear and tear.

Drain The Tank

For safety reasons, many shipping companies require that your car’s gas tank be filled to no more than ¼ before it is loaded for transport.

It would help if you planned by driving your car before transportation to use excess fuel or drain the tank with a hand pump.

Remove Valuables

Removing valuable items such as removable car stereos, user manuals, and removable emblems will prevent any possible theft that could occur during transport.

Document The Vehicle’s Condition

It would help if you took several pictures of your vehicle and any loose parts before shipping to document their condition.

If there is an accident or damage to your car during transport, photographs will help you get the maximum compensation for your insurance claim.

Take Care Of Any Nagging Maintenance Issues

Flowing liquid lines, non-pressurized tires, and loose or suspended parts must be taken care of before it is loaded for transport. It will help ensure a smooth transport process.

Get A Copy Of The Shipping Contract

Make sure you have read and reviewed the delivery agreement carefully before signing it. There may be hidden items or storage fees and other items that you may miss if you do not read the small print before signing.

Also, it is a good idea to plan timing because, let’s say, car delivery from Texas to Alaska would definitely take more than a day. So to plan it perfect and get your car on time, it is advisable to consult professionals beforehand.

Thoroughly Inspect The Vehicle Upon Delivery

Make sure that you fully assess it and check for any damage before taking it back.

If you are transporting it to a restoration workshop or a new buyer, make sure that they carry out a complete inspection and review the description of the marked damages that were filled in when the car was loaded.

To Sum Up

Racing cars move fast on the track, but it takes much more work to move them from one race to another.

Races are usually spread over six continents. Therefore, it takes more than just driving them between tracks.

It’s a cumbersome process that requires the special attention of a few skilled professionals who have mastered a complex set of logistical challenges.