Weekend schedule for Michigan and Road America

The Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series will kick off the weekend’s events at Michigan International Speedway Friday evening while the NASCAR Cup Series participates in a doubleheader, competing both Saturday and Sunday.

Michigan will also host the ARCA Menards Series race Sunday at 1 p.m., preceding the Cup Series Consumers Energy 400.

The Xfinity Series heads to Road America Saturday for the Henry 180.

All times are Eastern.

Friday, Aug. 7

Michigan – 6 p.m.: Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Henry Ford Health System 200 (Stages 20/40/100 Laps = 200 Miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio – 2019 Winner: Austin Hill

Saturday, Aug. 8

Road America – 12 p.m.: Xfinity Series Henry 180 (Stages 14/29/45 Laps = 182.16 Miles) NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio – 2019 Winner: Christopher Bell

Michigan – 4 p.m.: Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 – (Stages 40/85/156 Laps = 312 Miles) NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio – 2019 Winner: Joey Logano

Sunday, Aug. 9

Michigan – 11:30 a.m.: ARCA Final Practice – No TV

Michigan – 1 p.m.: ARCA VizCom 200 – (100 Laps, 200 Miles) – MAVTV/Trackpass/MRN – 2019 Winner: Michael Self

Michigan – 4:30 p.m.: Cup Series Consumers Energy 400 – (Stages 40/85/156 Laps = 312 Miles) NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio – 2019 Winner: Kevin Harvick