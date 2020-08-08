Cindric wins the Henry 180 at Road America

Austin Cindric took the lead with three laps remaining and held off veteran road-course ace A.J. Allmendinger to win Saturday‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 race on the historic 4.048-mile Road America road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.
“We were able to get around and once AJ got clear I knew I was running qualifying laps. This car was really fast on short runs. Those guys brought a great package and I tried to mind my p’s and q’s and put together two of my best laps to come home with the win. I am over the moon about it. This is the first place I ran an Xfinity race and I feel like every time I have come here we have had a shot to win. It feels great to do it and do it in front of fans and a home crowd from Menards.” Cindric said.
The Mooresville, N.C. native led a total of 19 laps of the 45 laps in route to his fourth victory this season and the third time on a road course in his No. 22 Menards/Richmond Mustang.
Chase Briscoe finished third, Kaz Grala fourth and IMSA driver Andy Lally finished fifth followed by Noah Gragson, Ross Chastain, Preston Pardus, Ryan Sieg, and Michael Annett rounded out the top-10.
Justin Haley won the stage one in a one-lap shootout and AJ Allmendinger won stage two under caution.
The race was stopped for a little over a hour and a half for weather near the end of the first stage.
The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns on Saturday, August 15 with the UNOH 188 at the Daytona Road Course with coverage starting at 3:00 p.m. ET NBCSN, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. This will be the first time that the NASCAR Xfinity Series has raced on the iconic road course.
NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 18
Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI – 4.048 – Mile Road
Total Race Length – 45 Laps – 182.16 Miles
|Fin
|Str
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|S1Pos
|S2Pos
|S3Pos
|Pts
|Status
|1
|2
|22
|Austin Cindric
|Menards/Richmond Ford
|45
|2
|0
|0
|49
|Running
|2
|33
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet
|45
|0
|1
|0
|45
|Running
|3
|7
|98
|Chase Briscoe
|Henry Repeating Arms Ford
|45
|3
|0
|0
|42
|Running
|4
|6
|21
|Kaz Grala
|ruedebush.com Chevrolet
|45
|0
|6
|0
|38
|Running
|5
|23
|2
|Andy Lally
|New Wave Cleaning Solutions Chevrolet
|45
|5
|5
|0
|44
|Running
|6
|9
|9
|Noah Gragson
|Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber Camo Chevrolet
|45
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Running
|7
|11
|10
|Ross Chastain
|Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet
|45
|4
|2
|0
|46
|Running
|8
|37
|36
|Preston Pardus
|Chinchor Electric/Danus Chevrolet
|45
|0
|0
|0
|29
|Running
|9
|16
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet
|45
|0
|0
|0
|28
|Running
|10
|1
|1
|Michael Annett
|Allstate Parts & Service Group Chevrolet
|45
|7
|9
|0
|33
|Running
|11
|4
|11
|Justin Haley
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet
|45
|1
|3
|0
|44
|Running
|12
|13
|68
|Brandon Brown
|BMS Chevrolet
|45
|0
|7
|0
|29
|Running
|13
|22
|92
|Josh Williams
|Alloy Employer Services/ProAct Chevrolet
|45
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Running
|14
|8
|19
|Brandon Jones
|Toyota Service Center Toyota
|45
|0
|0
|0
|23
|Running
|15
|21
|90
|Alex Labbe
|Frameco/Prolon/rousseau Chevrolet
|45
|0
|0
|0
|22
|Running
|16
|3
|20
|Harrison Burton #
|DEX Imaging Toyota
|45
|0
|0
|0
|21
|Running
|17
|30
|99
|Josh Bilicki
|Ariens Toyota
|45
|8
|4
|0
|30
|Running
|18
|36
|44
|Tommy Joe Martins
|Skyview Partners Chevrolet
|45
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Running
|19
|19
|6
|Jade Buford
|Big Machine Hand Sanitizer Chevrolet
|45
|9
|8
|0
|23
|Running
|20
|24
|7
|Rc Enerson
|Lucas Oil School of Racing Chevrolet
|45
|10
|0
|0
|18
|Running
|21
|32
|47
|Kyle Weatherman
|Stand For The Flag Chevrolet
|45
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Running
|22
|15
|61
|Stephen Leicht
|JANIKING Toyota
|45
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Running
|23
|5
|18
|Riley Herbst #
|Monster Energy Toyota
|45
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Running
|24
|20
|0
|Mike Wallace
|Unkers Therapeutic/Market Scan Chevrolet
|45
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Running
|25
|26
|8
|Joe Graf Jr #
|Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet
|45
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Running
|26
|35
|13
|Jesse Iwuji(i)
|G2 Xchange Toyota
|45
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|27
|28
|52
|Kody Vanderwal #
|ADVANCED DAIRY SERVICES Chevrolet
|43
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Engine
|28
|14
|4
|Jesse Little #
|JD Motorsports Chevrolet
|43
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Running
|29
|18
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|Repairables.com Chevrolet
|42
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Accident
|30
|12
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|BRANDT Chevrolet
|41
|6
|0
|0
|12
|Accident
|31
|17
|15
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|TeamJDMotorsports.com Chevrolet
|41
|0
|0
|0
|6
|Accident
|32
|29
|93
|Myatt Snider #
|ShoreLunch Chevrolet
|41
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Accident
|33
|27
|78
|Scott Heckert
|Koolbox Ice/JW Transport Toyota
|41
|0
|10
|0
|5
|Running
|34
|34
|5
|Vinnie Miller
|Thompson Electric/JF Electric Chevrolet
|10
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Engine
|35
|10
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|Poppy Bank Chevrolet
|7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Engine
|36
|31
|66
|Chad Finchum
|OCR GAZ BAR Toyota
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Transmission
|37
|25
|74
|Bayley Currey(i)
|Repairables.com Chevrolet
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Engine
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.