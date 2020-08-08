Cindric wins the Henry 180 at Road America

Austin Cindric took the lead with three laps remaining and held off veteran road-course ace A.J. Allmendinger to win Saturday‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 race on the historic 4.048-mile Road America road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

“We were able to get around and once AJ got clear I knew I was running qualifying laps. This car was really fast on short runs. Those guys brought a great package and I tried to mind my p’s and q’s and put together two of my best laps to come home with the win. I am over the moon about it. This is the first place I ran an Xfinity race and I feel like every time I have come here we have had a shot to win. It feels great to do it and do it in front of fans and a home crowd from Menards.” Cindric said.

The Mooresville, N.C. native led a total of 19 laps of the 45 laps in route to his fourth victory this season and the third time on a road course in his No. 22 Menards/Richmond Mustang.

Chase Briscoe finished third, Kaz Grala fourth and IMSA driver Andy Lally finished fifth followed by Noah Gragson, Ross Chastain, Preston Pardus, Ryan Sieg, and Michael Annett rounded out the top-10.

Justin Haley won the stage one in a one-lap shootout and AJ Allmendinger won stage two under caution.

The race was stopped for a little over a hour and a half for weather near the end of the first stage.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns on Saturday, August 15 with the UNOH 188 at the Daytona Road Course with coverage starting at 3:00 p.m. ET NBCSN, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. This will be the first time that the NASCAR Xfinity Series has raced on the iconic road course.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 18

Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI – 4.048 – Mile Road

Total Race Length – 45 Laps – 182.16 Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos S3Pos Pts Status 1 2 22 Austin Cindric Menards/Richmond Ford 45 2 0 0 49 Running 2 33 16 AJ Allmendinger Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet 45 0 1 0 45 Running 3 7 98 Chase Briscoe Henry Repeating Arms Ford 45 3 0 0 42 Running 4 6 21 Kaz Grala ruedebush.com Chevrolet 45 0 6 0 38 Running 5 23 2 Andy Lally New Wave Cleaning Solutions Chevrolet 45 5 5 0 44 Running 6 9 9 Noah Gragson Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber Camo Chevrolet 45 0 0 0 31 Running 7 11 10 Ross Chastain Nutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet 45 4 2 0 46 Running 8 37 36 Preston Pardus Chinchor Electric/Danus Chevrolet 45 0 0 0 29 Running 9 16 39 Ryan Sieg CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet 45 0 0 0 28 Running 10 1 1 Michael Annett Allstate Parts & Service Group Chevrolet 45 7 9 0 33 Running 11 4 11 Justin Haley LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet 45 1 3 0 44 Running 12 13 68 Brandon Brown BMS Chevrolet 45 0 7 0 29 Running 13 22 92 Josh Williams Alloy Employer Services/ProAct Chevrolet 45 0 0 0 24 Running 14 8 19 Brandon Jones Toyota Service Center Toyota 45 0 0 0 23 Running 15 21 90 Alex Labbe Frameco/Prolon/rousseau Chevrolet 45 0 0 0 22 Running 16 3 20 Harrison Burton # DEX Imaging Toyota 45 0 0 0 21 Running 17 30 99 Josh Bilicki Ariens Toyota 45 8 4 0 30 Running 18 36 44 Tommy Joe Martins Skyview Partners Chevrolet 45 0 0 0 19 Running 19 19 6 Jade Buford Big Machine Hand Sanitizer Chevrolet 45 9 8 0 23 Running 20 24 7 Rc Enerson Lucas Oil School of Racing Chevrolet 45 10 0 0 18 Running 21 32 47 Kyle Weatherman Stand For The Flag Chevrolet 45 0 0 0 16 Running 22 15 61 Stephen Leicht JANIKING Toyota 45 0 0 0 15 Running 23 5 18 Riley Herbst # Monster Energy Toyota 45 0 0 0 14 Running 24 20 0 Mike Wallace Unkers Therapeutic/Market Scan Chevrolet 45 0 0 0 13 Running 25 26 8 Joe Graf Jr # Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet 45 0 0 0 12 Running 26 35 13 Jesse Iwuji(i) G2 Xchange Toyota 45 0 0 0 0 Running 27 28 52 Kody Vanderwal # ADVANCED DAIRY SERVICES Chevrolet 43 0 0 0 10 Engine 28 14 4 Jesse Little # JD Motorsports Chevrolet 43 0 0 0 9 Running 29 18 51 Jeremy Clements Repairables.com Chevrolet 42 0 0 0 8 Accident 30 12 7 Justin Allgaier BRANDT Chevrolet 41 6 0 0 12 Accident 31 17 15 Jeffrey Earnhardt TeamJDMotorsports.com Chevrolet 41 0 0 0 6 Accident 32 29 93 Myatt Snider # ShoreLunch Chevrolet 41 0 0 0 5 Accident 33 27 78 Scott Heckert Koolbox Ice/JW Transport Toyota 41 0 10 0 5 Running 34 34 5 Vinnie Miller Thompson Electric/JF Electric Chevrolet 10 0 0 0 3 Engine 35 10 8 Daniel Hemric Poppy Bank Chevrolet 7 0 0 0 2 Engine 36 31 66 Chad Finchum OCR GAZ BAR Toyota 5 0 0 0 1 Transmission 37 25 74 Bayley Currey(i) Repairables.com Chevrolet 0 0 0 0 0 Engine