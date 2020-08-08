Cindric wins the Henry 180 at Road America

By
SM Staff
-
ELKHART LAKE, WISCONSIN - AUGUST 08: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 Menards/Richmond Ford, celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 at Road America on August 08, 2020 in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Austin Cindric took the lead with three laps remaining and held off veteran road-course ace A.J. Allmendinger to win Saturday‘s NASCAR Xfinity Series Henry 180 race on the historic 4.048-mile Road America road course in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin.

“We were able to get around and once AJ got clear I knew I was running qualifying laps. This car was really fast on short runs. Those guys brought a great package and I tried to mind my p’s and q’s and put together two of my best laps to come home with the win. I am over the moon about it. This is the first place I ran an Xfinity race and I feel like every time I have come here we have had a shot to win. It feels great to do it and do it in front of fans and a home crowd from Menards.” Cindric said.

The Mooresville, N.C. native led a total of 19 laps of the 45 laps in route to his fourth victory this season and the third time on a road course in his No. 22 Menards/Richmond Mustang.


CarParts.com
American Muscle

Chase Briscoe finished third, Kaz Grala fourth and IMSA driver Andy Lally finished fifth followed by Noah Gragson, Ross Chastain, Preston Pardus, Ryan Sieg, and Michael Annett rounded out the top-10.

Justin Haley won the stage one in a one-lap shootout and AJ Allmendinger won stage two under caution.

The race was stopped for a little over a hour and a half for weather near the end of the first stage.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series returns on Saturday, August 15 with the UNOH 188 at the Daytona Road Course with coverage starting at 3:00 p.m. ET NBCSN, MRN, and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio. This will be the first time that the NASCAR Xfinity Series has raced on the iconic road course.

NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Number 18

Road America – Elkhart Lake, WI – 4.048 – Mile Road

Total Race Length – 45 Laps – 182.16 Miles

FinStrNoDriverTeamLapsS1PosS2PosS3PosPtsStatus
1222Austin CindricMenards/Richmond Ford4520049Running
23316AJ AllmendingerEllsworth Advisors Chevrolet4501045Running
3798Chase BriscoeHenry Repeating Arms Ford4530042Running
4621Kaz Gralaruedebush.com Chevrolet4506038Running
5232Andy LallyNew Wave Cleaning Solutions Chevrolet4555044Running
699Noah GragsonBass Pro Shops/TrueTimber Camo Chevrolet4500031Running
71110Ross ChastainNutrien Ag Solutions Chevrolet4542046Running
83736Preston PardusChinchor Electric/Danus Chevrolet4500029Running
91639Ryan SiegCMRRoofing.com Chevrolet4500028Running
1011Michael AnnettAllstate Parts & Service Group Chevrolet4579033Running
11411Justin HaleyLeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet4513044Running
121368Brandon BrownBMS Chevrolet4507029Running
132292Josh WilliamsAlloy Employer Services/ProAct Chevrolet4500024Running
14819Brandon JonesToyota Service Center Toyota4500023Running
152190Alex LabbeFrameco/Prolon/rousseau Chevrolet4500022Running
16320Harrison Burton #DEX Imaging Toyota4500021Running
173099Josh BilickiAriens Toyota4584030Running
183644Tommy Joe MartinsSkyview Partners Chevrolet4500019Running
19196Jade BufordBig Machine Hand Sanitizer Chevrolet4598023Running
20247Rc EnersonLucas Oil School of Racing Chevrolet45100018Running
213247Kyle WeathermanStand For The Flag Chevrolet4500016Running
221561Stephen LeichtJANIKING Toyota4500015Running
23518Riley Herbst #Monster Energy Toyota4500014Running
24200Mike WallaceUnkers Therapeutic/Market Scan Chevrolet4500013Running
25268Joe Graf Jr #Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet4500012Running
263513Jesse Iwuji(i)G2 Xchange Toyota450000Running
272852Kody Vanderwal #ADVANCED DAIRY SERVICES Chevrolet4300010Engine
28144Jesse Little #JD Motorsports Chevrolet430009Running
291851Jeremy ClementsRepairables.com Chevrolet420008Accident
30127Justin AllgaierBRANDT Chevrolet4160012Accident
311715Jeffrey EarnhardtTeamJDMotorsports.com Chevrolet410006Accident
322993Myatt Snider #ShoreLunch Chevrolet410005Accident
332778Scott HeckertKoolbox Ice/JW Transport Toyota4101005Running
34345Vinnie MillerThompson Electric/JF Electric Chevrolet100003Engine
35108Daniel HemricPoppy Bank Chevrolet70002Engine
363166Chad FinchumOCR GAZ BAR Toyota50001Transmission
372574Bayley Currey(i)Repairables.com Chevrolet00000Engine

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here