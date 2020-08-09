John Hunter Nemechek Post-Race Report: Michigan 2

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Race: 22 of 36

Event: Consumers Energy 400 (312 miles, 156 laps)

John Hunter Nemechek

No. 38 Mystik Lubricants Ford Mustang

Started: 36th

Finished: 23rd

Stage One: 28th

Stage Two: 29th

Stage Three: 23rd

John Hunter Nemechek would start Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event at Michigan International Speedway in the 36th place but had to drop to the rear to take the green flag due to running a backup car following heavy damage during Saturday’s race. Shortly after the start of the race, Nemechek reported that his No. 38 Mystik Lubricants Ford Mustang was dragging, particularly on the straightaway. He continued to battle a tight-handling car through much of Stage 1, taking the green- and white-checkered flag in 28th place. He would pit at the Stage Break Caution for 4 tires, fuel and a wedge adjustment.

Restarting P30, Nemechek radioed that his No. 38 Mystik Lubricants Ford Mustang got tighter as the run went on. On Lap 78, he noted that he was starting to get a vibration but continued to stay on track through the rest of Stage 2. He took the green- and white-checkered flag in 29th place, saying that the car’s balance was a little unpredictable… “like it wants to turn, but it doesn’t.” He pitted under caution for 4 tires, fuel, packer and track bar adjustments.

Nemechek would start the day’s Final Stage in 30th place. He was able to make up a bit of ground but continued to say that his No. 38 Mystik Lubricants Ford Mustang was dragging down the straightaway. When the caution came out on Lap 136, the crew took a big swing to try and improve his handling with 4 tires, fuel, and track bar, wedge and packer adjustments. Those adjustments helped, but with limited time left in the race, Nemechek would cross the finish line in 23rd place.

Nemechek on Michigan:

“We struggled today in our No. 38 Mystik Lubricants Ford Mustang. We were tight at the start and dragged a lot, particularly when I would get within a few car lengths of another car. We made adjustments throughout the day, and the last one definitely helped us get more speed at the end, but we came home P23. My crew did a great job of sticking with it to the end and never giving up. Huge thanks to our partners at Mystik Lubricants for coming on board this weekend. We’ll have another chance to get them a good result at Bristol next month.”