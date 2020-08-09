Michael McDowell Post-Race Report: Michigan 1

Track: Michigan International Speedway

Race: 21 of 36

Event: FireKeepers Casino 400

(312 miles, 156 laps)

Michael McDowell

No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | Martin Transportation Systems Ford Mustang

Started: 21st

Finished: 29th

Stage One: 25th

Stage Two: 25th

Stage Three: 29th

The No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | MTS (Martin Transportation Systems) Ford Mustang of Michael McDowell took the green flag from the 21st position in race one of the doubleheader weekend at Michigan International Speedway. During the Competition Caution, McDowell told his team that his Ford Mustang was tight in traffic, but loose on its own. Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer would call the No. 34 to pit road for 4 tires and a packer adjustment and McDowell would go on to finish Stage 1 from the 25th position. Under the Stage 1 caution, the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | MTS Ford Mustang would receive 4 tires, fuel and a trackbar adjustment.

Stage 2 would run caution-less as McDowell and his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | MTS Ford Mustang would not gain or lose on positions and finish the second stage, P25. Under caution, McDowell noted that his race car was still a touch loose by itself and a little tight in traffic. He would bring his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | MTS Ford Mustang to pit road for 4 tires, fuel, a wedge adjustment, pulled packer and added grille tape.

The final stage of Saturday’s 312-mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway would see a total of 6 cautions. On Lap 130, the 6th caution of the race would occur and McDowell radioed to tell Blickensderfer that his No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops | MTS Ford Mustang was getting better in traffic and “not losing as much behind other cars.” He would pit for 4 tires, an air pressure adjustment and fuel before a late-race incident would collect the No. 34, causing heavy right front damage. McDowell would pit for repairs and go on to take the checkered flag in race one of the doubleheader weekend from the 29th position.

McDowell on Michigan:

“It was a difficult day for our No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops, Martin Transportation Systems (MTS) Ford Mustang. We didn’t fire off like we had hoped, but Drew and the team did a nice job of working on the car all race long and I felt like we had a pretty decent run starting towards the end. Unfortunately we got collected in that last wreck and sustained heavy right front damage and we had to pit for repairs and ultimately brought the car home 29th. But tomorrow’s another day and that’s what we’re focused on. I’m ready to get back behind the wheel for race two of the Michigan doubleheader weekend and score Love’s Travel Stops and MTS a solid finish.”