NHRA Cancels Southern Nationals

NHRA (National Hot Rod Association) announced Monday morning, the NHRA Southern Nationals that normally takes place at the Atlanta Dragway has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns within the community. The event was originally slated for the end of August, Aug 28-30.

“It is with great regret that we announce the cancellation of the NHRA Southern Nationals at Atlanta Dragway,” said Kasey Coler, vice president of track management and operations. This tough decision was made following numerous discussions with our stakeholders regarding the ability to host and celebrate the 40th anniversary of the race. Unfortunately, under the current circumstances, we would not be able to provide the event a proper platform to honor and celebrate this historic anniversary.”

Despite the unfortunate news, the 40th anniversary is scheduled to be celebrated in 2021.