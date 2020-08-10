Two Traditional Organizations – UNOH and General Tire – Join Historic DAYTONA Road Course Weekend for UNOH 188 and General Tire 100

Events, along with Go Bowling 235 At The DAYTONA Road Course and NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race, Make up Historic Weekend on Iconic Road Course with Addition of Turn Four Chicane

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 10, 2020) – Daytona International Speedway announced today two entitlement partners – both with a century of success – for this weekend’s (Aug. 14-16) historic DAYTONA Road Course races for NASCAR’s top three national series, along with the ARCA Menards Racing Series. It will mark the first time the four series will tackle Daytona International Speedway’s iconic trioval/infield road course.

UNOH – the University of Northwestern Ohio – celebrating its 100th anniversary and known worldwide as a leader in the Automotive, Diesel and High Performance Industries, will serve as sponsor of the Saturday, Aug. 15, NASCAR Xfinity Series event. The event, known as UNOH 188 At The DAYTONA Road Course, will consist of 188 miles (52 laps). General Tire, which has a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road and commercial tires to meet all consumer needs for the last 100 years, has partnered with the iconic track for the General Tire 100 At The DAYTONA ROAD Course for the ARCA Menards Series race on Friday, Aug. 14.

Both races, along with Sunday’s doubleheader events featuring the Go Bowling 235 At The DAYTONA Road Course NASCAR Cup Series race and the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event, will be held on the same course as the Rolex 24 At DAYTONA, North America’s premier race for sports cars, but with an added chicane. Located at the exit of turn four, the new chicane now creates a 14-turn, 3.61-mile layout (from the 3.56-mile/12 turn layout).

The ARCA Menards event on Friday and the Xfinity race on Saturday won’t have fans in attendance, but will be broadcast LIVE – the General Tire 100 at 5:00 p.m. on MAVTV and the UNOH 188 at 3 p.m. on NBCSN.

Sunday’s doubleheader, however, featuring the Go Bowling 235 At The DAYTONA Road Course and the Gander Truck Series race, will have a limited number of fans in attendance, with frontstretch seating and infield camping options. Tickets start at $49 (both races included) for adults and $10 for kids 12 years old and younger, by visiting www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or calling 1-800-PIT-SHOP.

The limited number of fans is in accordance with public health officials and local, state and federal authorities on amended safety protocols and procedures that will provide a safe experience.

Tickets also remain on sale for Daytona’s second big weekend of August, featuring the Saturday, Aug. 29Coke Zero Sugar 400, which will take place under the lights on the 2.5-mile trioval. A summertime staple since 1959, the switch of the race from July to August this year makes this the Cup Series Regular Season Finale prior to the start of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Tickets also start at $49 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under. Limited infield camping is also available. Special pricing options are available for the “August Double,” featuring both DAYTONA Road Course events (Cup and Gander Trucks) and the Coke Zero Sugar 400.

About UNOH

Founded in 1920, and celebrating its 100th Anniversary in 2020, the University of Northwestern Ohio is an entrepreneurial, not-for-profit, university located in Lima, Ohio, situated on 200 acres. There are five colleges within the university: College of Applied Technologies, College of Business, College of Health Professions, College of Occupational Professions, and the Graduate College. The University is celebrating its centennial anniversary in 2020 and is known worldwide as a leader in the Automotive, Diesel, and High Performance industries. UNOH also offers world class degree programs in Business, Health, Marketing, Information Technology, Robotics, and many other fields of study. UNOH is a co-ed campus and has taught students from all 50 states and 69 countries, and currently has nearly 4,000 students enrolled from 50 states and 36 countries. At UNOH there is no out-of-state tuition. UNOH awards Master’s, Bachelor, Associate, and Diploma programs to more than 1,000 students each year at graduation. The University of Northwestern Ohio also offers a variety of athletics including Men’s & Women’s Basketball, Tennis, Golf, Bowling, and Soccer, Women’s Volleyball, Men’s Baseball, Women’s Softball, and six Co-Ed Motorsports teams. For more information, visit www.unoh.edu

About General Tire

For over 100 years General Tire has offered a complete quality line of ultra-high performance, passenger, light truck, off-road and commercial tires to meet all your needs. General Tire is a proud supporter of the ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East, ARCA Menards Series West, NASCAR Pinty’s Series, NASCAR PEAK Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series, Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series, Late Model Dirt Series, Pro Pulling League, Modified Series, ASCS Sprint Car Dirt Series, Expedition Overland, FreestyleMx.com Tour, Zero One Odyssey, Spec Tire of JeepSpeed, Major League Fishing, Fishing League Worldwide and Jeep Jamboree USA. Team GT supports athletes: Jim Beaver, Christopher Polvoorde, Jerett Brooks, Jeff Proctor, Chase Motorsports, Jimmy Weitzel, Cory Winner, Camburg Racing, Stan Shelton, Ryan Beat, Skeet Reese, Edwin Evers, Mark Rose, Ott DeFoe, Andy Montgomery, James Watson, Alton Jones Jr., and Britt Myers.

About Daytona International Speedway

Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsports facility and was awarded the SportsBusiness Journal’s prestigious Sports Business Award for Sports Facility of the Year in 2016. Daytona International Speedway is the home of “The Great American Race” – the DAYTONA 500. Though the season-opening NASCAR Cup Series event garners most of the attention – as well as the largest audience in motorsports – the approximately 500-acre motorsports complex, also known as the “World Center of Racing,” boasts the most diverse schedule of racing on the globe. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, the Speedway grounds are also used extensively for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing and police motorcycle training.