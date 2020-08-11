7 Savvy Tips for Financing a Car

When it comes time to buy your next car, it’s easy to get overwhelmed with excitement. It’s okay, we all like new things. The problem is, too many people get so excited about the prospect of driving home in a new vehicle that they fail to remain level-headed when it comes to securing a loan.

They walk out of the bank or dealership having just agreed to unfavorable terms and conditions. It’s not until months down the road that they realize, “Oh, I may have made a mistake.”

Keep reading for our top tips for financing a car to avoid regretting your next car loan.

1. Save Up a Down Payment

First, we highly recommend saving up for a downpayment. Most sources suggest at least 20% of the vehicle’s value. This helps off-set your monthly payments and, in most cases, will reduce your interest rate substantially.

2. Improve Your Credit Score

Next, understand that financing a car with bad credit is going to cost you in the long run. It’s possible, of course, but often comes with much higher interest rates. A single percentile higher on a car loan can equate to thousands of extra dollars paid on interest over the life of the loan.

We suggest working to improve your credit score before securing a car loan. For example, find out more about how a debt consolidation loan can immediately improve your situation.

3. Shop Around for the Best Rates

Remember that you don’t have to use the first lender who approves you for a car loan. It’s okay to shop around for the best rates. Just make sure the lenders aren’t making hard inquiries into your credit, which can damage your credit score.

4. Don’t Max Out Your Budget

One of the most important tips for financing a car is learning a little budgetary restraint. Just because you can get approved for an amount doesn’t mean you should find a car at that price.

We recommend shipping under your budget to make sure you can comfortably afford the monthly payments, even if something unexpected comes up.

5. Consider Using a Co-Signer

For first-time car financing tips, consider finding a co-signer. This is especially important if you have poor or little credit, common with younger drivers. A co-signer adds credibility to your loan application and will result in lower interest rates and better terms.

In some cases, it may be your only option for getting approved.

6. Ask Questions

No matter how high your credit score is, it’s always a good idea to ask questions. Don’t worry about coming off as inexperienced or unintelligent. You need to know the details of the contract you’re signing.

Ask important questions such as:

Can I refinance to get better rates in the future?

What happens if I’m late on payments?

What happens if I default on the loan?

Are there penalties for paying the loan off early?

These are important things to understand to avoid issues n the future.

7. Limit the Length of the Loan

Finally, as appealing as it might be to extend the loan as long as possible to get lower monthly payments, understand that this will ultimately increase the total amount paid in interest. One of the best tips for financing a car is to set the loan up for the quickest payoff possible. This will get the car in your name faster (rather than the bank’s) and will limit the amount you spend on interest.

Want More Tips for Financing a Car?

If you want more information and advice about cars, you’re in the right place. Our website is dedicated to keeping car enthusiasts and consumers alike up to date on everything in the industry. Be sure to check out some of our other articles for more tips on financing a car and everything in between before you go!