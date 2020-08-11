BRETT TAYLOR SET FOR 2020 PINTY’S SERIES OPENER

(August 11, 2020): With the announcement by the NASCAR Pinty’s Series that the 2020 season will get underway August 15th at Sunset Speedway in Innisfil, ON, Brett Taylor and the #33 TCB Trailer Chevrolet Camaro team have a target to focus on. Taylor scored the victory in the season finale for 2019 and would like to hold onto the moniker of “most recent series race winner”.

“We’re pretty comfortable with that reference and the whole #33 TCB Trailer Chevrolet team and everyone at the EHR (Ed Hakonson Racing) group has been using this extra time we’ve had to be ready when we got the green flag to go racing” said Taylor.

The 2020 Pinty’s Series was put on hold due to the Covid pandemic. The team used the time available to prepare their racecars and as restrictions loosened Taylor and the #33 TCB Trailer Chevrolet team were able to conduct test sessions at all three tracks the Pinty’s Series will race at this year.

“I can’t say enough about how well this partnership with EHR has worked” said Taylor. “The car felt great when we unloaded at each track. Sunset Speedway is a fun track, Flamboro is very tight 1/3-mile oval. And of course, Jukasa Speedway where we won last year is a special place. I’m really excited to get going.

EHR Principal Ed Hakonson is equally pleased to see how this group has come together. “We’re so happy to have Brett with us fulltime” stated Hakonson. “He fits with our group so well and throughout the off season we were busy getting our cars ready and testing and now we’re so anxious to finally get going. “I can’t say enough about how much enthusiasm Brett brings to our team. His dedication traveling from Western Canada so frequently to work with us as an eastern based team makes us better” he added.

With his rookie of the year campaign in 2018 and becoming the first western Canadian driver to win in the NASCAR Pinty’s Series Taylor has had a quick rise and garnered plenty of attention. It’s also why he’s attracted a new primary sponsor this season with Calgary based TCB Trailers on his #33 Chevrolet. Owner Martin Janzen has watched Taylor’s career for some time.

“We sponsored Brett previously at Wetaskiwin” said Janzen. “Watching his performance improve last year and then seeing him win at Jukasa Speedway gets your attention. Our business has customers that are from Ontario and so we thought this partnership fit very well with everyone’s needs” he stated.

The 2020 NASCAR Pinty’s schedule consists of three race weekends with twin 125-lap races at each venue, Sunset Speedway, Flamboro Speedway and Jukasa Speedway. Due to social gathering restrictions fans will not be permitted to attend the races.

“The only downside is we won’t have fans in the seats” said Taylor. “They bring such an energy to our events and we’re going to miss them. But we’re also going to do our best to put on a great show they’ll be able to watch on TV” he added.

Each of the 2020 NASCAR Pinty’s Series races will be shown on TSN. Broadcast dates and times will be announced soon.

Fans should follow Brett Taylor on social media for the latest info. Brett Taylor on Twitter @brett_taylor46 & @bretttaylorracing on Instagram