Dan-O’s Seasoning Expands Sponsorship of Spencer Boyd with Daytona Primary

Concord, NC (August 11, 2020) – Spencer Boyd, driver of the No. 20 Young’s Motorsports Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series, is proud to announce Dan-O’s Seasoning has signed on to be the primary sponsor at the series’ first-ever running of Daytona International Speedway’s Road Course.

Boyd and Dan Oliver first came together when Dan-O, the seasoning’s inventor, was an associate sponsor at the Kansas and Michigan races. But Dan-O wanted to go bigger. “When the Daytona Road Course opportunity came up, they jumped on the chance to get a green truck out there,” Boyd said.

“They have an amazing product and Dan-O is super entertaining to watch on TikTok so it’s an all-around ‘Dan-Good’ partnership,” Boyd said.

Dan-O, who always had a passion for cooking, discovered his master blend of herbs and spices experimenting with a roasted chicken recipe. He started sharing his seasoning blend with people, who all said he should share the blend with the world, and Dan-O’s Seasoning was born. Since its creation, Dan-O’s has built a reputation as one of the best-tasting seasonings in the world.

“Spencer [Boyd] is a grilling machine,” Dan-O said. “Florida is a great place to get fresh fish, and what’s better than grilled fish seasoned with Dan-O’s on race day? Sounds like the perfect combination to me.”

Boyd is no stranger to road course racing. His experience in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, coupled with his roots in karting, makes Boyd a contender in the upcoming race. “There are a lot of firsts this year in NASCAR,” Boyd said. “Running the RC at Daytona is one of the better ‘firsts’ and I’m proud to bring another new sponsor into the sport for their first primary race.”

The all-green Dan-O’s No. 20 Chevrolet Silverado will head south to Daytona International Speedway for a double-header with the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday, August 16. Tune in to FS1 at 12:00pm ET for the Sunoco 159 or listen to the Motor Racing Network or Sirius XM Radio Channel 90.

To try Dan-O’s seasoning, ask your local retailer about Dan-O’s or shop online at: www.danosseasoning.com.