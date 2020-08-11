Jennifer Jo Cobb Set for 200th NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Start

CHARLOTTE, NC (August 11, 2020) – On Sunday, August 16, the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series will make its debut on the historic Daytona International Speedway Road Course. The day carries even more significance for Jennifer Jo Cobb, driver of the No. 10 Fastener Supply Company Chevrolet Silverado, as she makes her 200th series start.

Cobb made her series debut in 2008 at her home track of Kansas Speedway before forming her own team in 2010. She has entered every race since 2010 as a team owner, also fielding trucks for other drivers as a teammate. Cobb has also made 31 NASCAR XFINITY Series starts.

Fastener Supply Company, a fastener solutions provider based in Charlotte, N.C. with a total of five locations throughout the Southeast, will be a full-time sponsor of Cobb’s team for the rest of the year.

Fastener Supply Company will also launch a rebranded logo, after more than 60 years, placing it on the prestigious hood location of the No. 10 Truck as part of this special event. The new logo design is by Paradigm Multimedia Marketing, the parent company of Paradigm Racing, also a partner with JJCR.

“We are very excited to be aligning with Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing for the rest of this year, and hopefully to continue doing so in the future,” said Donnie Shrum, President of Fastener Supply Company. “This partnership adds value to both of our organizations, and we have the ultimate respect for Jen and her team. Her accomplishments in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Series would be impressive for any driver, but especially so for a woman who helped set the stage for other females to enter the profession. We are so proud to have her represent our company.” Stacy Mears, Director of Marketing, added “We are also very thankful to Aaron Farrier and Paradigm Multimedia Marketing for the work that he has done on our rebranding project. We think that our new logo helps us better define our brand, which is to provide innovative fastener solutions to our customers. We adapt and change with the times in order to best support their requirements.”

“To have our partners working together and pledging more support to JJCR during this very special year is amazing,” Cobb said. “This year we have this great new sponsor in Fastener Supply Company, a new Crew Chief (Brian Keselowski) and spotter (Clayton Hughes) and it just seems like there is a renewed effort and positive momentum taking place for our team.”

What does making 200 starts mean to you?

“I feel gratitude. Through the past 10 years, we have outlasted many teams, big and small. I’ve learned so much from both a driver and a business standpoint and I am constantly looking for ways to improve. Before I moved up to the big leagues in NASCAR, I won races. Now the teams with the budget and capabilities of winning at this level make up less than 20 percent of the entire field. When I look at the past 10 years, I feel like we have paid our dues. Looking forward, it’s time to dig deeper and have the sponsors and performance that I know we are capable of at JJCR.”

“For a woman without money or a huge sponsor backing to have survived this long as a driver and a team owner, is just unheard of today. We have defied so many odds and it has been all because of the great people who support me. I could not do this — from a financial perspective but also a mental perspective — if it weren’t for the team, my family and friends, the fans and of course the sponsors.”

“I love the line from the old Smokey and the Bandit song that says ‘We gonna do what they say can’t be done’ I think that kind of sums up the attitude of this team no matter who has worked on it.”

What are some of your favorite memories as you think about all the races you have run?

“Forming Driven2Honor is one of the best things I’ve done. Earning the respect of my competitors has been pretty important to me and I think we have the respect of those that I care about. The legends and long-standing drivers, owners and teams really look out for us. Giving so many crew members their first opportunity in racing has been an important purpose for JJCR. Sometimes they just need a start – a chance – and then they propel forward and we kick them out of our nest so they can thrive.”

“But losing my mom in 2018 was a really dark time. She gave up so much for racing over my dad’s local career and mine. I am just so happy with the memories we were able to make with her and the way my racing friends all over the country have embraced my parents.”

How much longer do you plan on racing in NASCAR?

“As I get older, people ask this all the time. Morgan Shepherd is my inspiration as he is 78-years old and still fully capable of wheeling that thing. I don’t put arbitrary numbers on my life so I’ll race as long as I am physically capable, having fun and as long as God provides the financial means through the great partners he sends me.”

Watch the Jennifer Jo Cobb and the No. 10 Fastener Supply Company Chevrolet in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series Race on Sunday, August 16 at 12:30 pm ET on FS1 and listen on MRN/SiriusXM Channel 90.

About Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing, LLC

Jennifer Jo Cobb Racing (JJCR) has been a full-time NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGOTS) team since 2010. Cobb holds many records in the NGOTS including highest female points finisher (17th in 2010 and 16th in 2014) and the woman with the most starts in the series. Between race events, Jennifer makes appearances for her sponsors, is an international public speaker and runs the daily operations of her racing businesses. She is also the founder of Driven2Honor, a non-profit organization dedicated to honoring women who serve in the U.S. military. JJCR owns and operates the #s 10 and 0. Cobb typically competes in the #10 and the #0 truck provides opportunities for part-time and up-and-coming drivers with sponsorship to compete at an affordable price compared to industry standards.

About Fastener Supply Company

Fastener Supply Company is a full service FASTENER DISTRIBUTOR with more than six decades of dependable service to its customers. Specializing in providing quality fastener products and services to OEM’s, Fastener Supply Company is comprised of five locations throughout the Carolinas: Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro, Columbia and Greenville. These locations include over 75,000 square feet of warehouse and office space. The family owned business began in Charlotte in 1959.