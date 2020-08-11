Kaulig Racing Announces New Partnership with Moose Fraternity

Ross Chastain to Pilot the No. 10 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet for Three Races in 2020

LEXINGTON, N.C. (August 11, 2020) — Kaulig Racing is thrilled to announce that the Moose Fraternity will be the primary partner on the No. 10 Chevrolet with Ross Chastain for three races beginning at the Daytona International Speedway (DIS) road-course race.

The Loyal Order of Moose, founded in 1888 in Mooseheart, IL, is an international fraternal and service organization dedicated to bringing communities closer together. With over one million members, the Moose Fraternity volunteers in local neighborhoods and contributes between $75 and $100 million annually to charitable organizations globally.

“Within the Moose Fraternity we have a solid base of members who are devoted fans of NASCAR racing,” according to Moose International CEO Scott Hart. “Our partnership with Kaulig Racing and Ross Chastain will bring not only racing excitement to our one million members, but provides a unique focus on our missions of helping children, seniors and communities.” Added Hart, “Kaulig Racing and the Moose Fraternity present a perfect match. There is a strong sense of family within both organizations and a belief that each member holds equal importance on the team.”

Along with serving local communities, the Moose Fraternity gives its members the opportunity to gather socially and celebrate life together in each local Moose Lodge.

“We are excited to have the Moose Fraternity on board our No. 10 Chevrolet,” said Kaulig Racing team president, Chris Rice. “Finding a partner whose values align with ours is very rare. We attribute our appetite for success with being a team with many motivated individuals who function as one, much like the Moose Fraternity. We know that community is important, especially during this hard time, so we are looking forward to coming together and building on this partnership with the Moose Fraternity.”

The No. 10 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet will make its NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut at the DIS road course, and will continue at the double-header event at Dover International Speedway.

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.