Race Recap: Wright Motorsports Rebounds at Sonoma Raceway to Claim Overall Podiums

BATAVIA, Ohio, (August 11, 2020) – The GT World Challenge America powered by aws visited wine country last weekend for rounds five and six of the 2020 championship at Sonoma Raceway. The Wright Motorsports Porsche 911 GT3 R earned both class wins with drivers Max Root and Fred Poordad, and more impressively finished on the overall podium for both races.

“I’m proud of how everyone did this weekend,” said Team Owner John Wright. “Although the field was small, Sonoma Raceway can make for a difficult place to pass at times. We gave the guys a perfect car, and they put on a great performance against the top classes.”

Two mechanical issues during strong runs in the previous event at VIRginia International Raceway resulted in heartbreak for the team, unable to finish either race. With two test days preceding the official practice and qualifying sessions at Sonoma Raceway, the team had ample time to get laps in and prepare the car for Saturday and Sunday’s races.

Fred Poordad qualified the No. 20 Porsche in fourth overall and started race one from the Am class pole position. The field spread out over the California road course and Poordad maintained position with no pressure behind. He pitted from fourth overall with 41 minutes remaining on the race clock, giving the car over to Max Root to finish. With fresh tires and a fill up of fuel, Root joined the race. Less than 20 minutes after the pit stop, the race leaders were penalized with a stop and hold, moving Root up to third overall. A full course caution with 15 minutes remaining bunched the field back together, but Root held his round on the restart, finishing third overall and first in class.

On Sunday afternoon, Root started race two from sixth overall, and as the rest of the field spread out, Max Root stayed close to the GMG Porsche, vying for fifth place. Root held his position throughout his stint, bringing the No. 20 into the pits during the mandatory window. The team executed a flawless stop, bringing the car out in front of the No. 14 GMG Porsche and moving up to third position. A drive through penalty for the pro/am No. 04 AMG Mercedes brought the Wright Porsche, with Fred Poordad at the wheel, up to second position with a 22-second gap to first place. He created a one second gap over the next car, sailing to a second place overall finish.

Rounds seven and eight of the GT World Challenge America powered by aws will run at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, August 28-30.

Driver Quotes

Max Root

I’m happy with our performance with weekend. We struggled a little bit going into qualifying but we were able to put together two solid races. I’m super proud of my teammate Dr. Poordad, and Wright Motorsports for being willing to put it all together. Thanks to the team, to Porsche, and we’re ready for the next round.

Fred Poordad

Wow. What a weekend. I’ll tell you after the disappointment at VIRginia International Raceway, we came here feeling like we had something to prove. Sonoma Raceway is really challenging. We didn’t have a chance to test here and have never been on this track with this car. Max did an outstanding job in both races. In race one, I felt my performance was under par, but in race two Max put us in a position where I had to maintain it. Fortunately I was able to do that. Wright gave us an unbelievable car and we couldn’t be happier for the team or our performance this weekend.

Wealth Management Strategies | WMS of Equitable

We are passionate about helping our clients Plan, Protect, and Achieve their wealth. Success doesn’t happen by accident; it takes planning, preparation, and discipline along the way. The greatest endurance athletes in the world live by these principles. We see life as the greatest endurance race of all time – one that we all must run. Our results tomorrow largely depend on our actions today. We want to help you plan for your future, protect your loved ones and your business, and achieve whatever success means to you. (WMSassociates.com)

Wright Motorsports

Wright Motorsports is the premier Porsche race engineering facility in Ohio and a multi-series, international racing team known for superb car preparation, expert race strategy and driver development. Located in Batavia, Ohio, it is owned and directed by John Wright, a certified Porsche factory-trained technician. As a crew chief John Wright has played a key role in winning eight driver and seven team championships in World Challenge, IMSA (ALMS) and the Grand-Am Rolex Series. Wright Motorsports won the team championship in Porsche GT3 Cup USA in 2012, 2013 and 2015, and went on to win the Pirelli World Challenge Overall, Sprint, Team and Manufacturer’s titles in 2017. The 2020 season will see the team return to IMSA Weathertech SportsCar Championship. For more information, visit wrightmotorsports.com