Chastain Up for the Challenge at Inaugural Daytona Road-Course Race

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Daytona International Speedway (Oval) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 4th (2019)

Best finish at Daytona International Speedway (Oval) in the NXS: 1st (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Daytona International Speedway (Oval) in the NXS: 2nd (2019)

Best finish at Daytona International Speedway (Oval) in the NXS: 1st (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, August 15 at 3PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 15/30/52 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“Daytona is this weekend. I’m pumped to get back home to Florida and run a new track. We’ll be on the road course with the new chicane off turn four that nobody has ever raced on. NASCAR has never raced on this layout at all. It will be a learning curve for the whole field. We start fourth, so that’s going to be tough for me, because I’m around a bunch of guys that are really fast on road courses and have a lot of experience. Although we kept up at road America, it’s an even bigger challenge now trying to keep up and win this weekend at Daytona. I feel up for the challenge.

We have a new sponsor on board – the Moose Fraternity, the Loyal Order of the Moose. I got to meet some of the great folks up at Mooseheart and learn more about what the Moose is all about. I got to see some kids and see what they do there on their farm. Now as we travel to Florida, maybe we will see some more Moose Lodge locations. Go to beamoose.org if you want to find out more about what they are, because a lot of people don’t know. That’s why they are sponsoring in NASCAR – they want you to know. I’ve joined, and my dad has joined. You should join too.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.