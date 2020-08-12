Haley Confident in First Xfinity Series Start on Daytona Road Course

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Daytona International Speedway (Oval) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 3rd (2020)

Best Finish at Daytona International Speedway (Oval) in the NXS: 2nd (2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start at Daytona International Speedway (Oval) in the NXS: 2nd (2019)

Best finish at Daytona International Speedway (Oval) in the NXS: 1st (2019)

Race Notes

Saturday, August 15 at 3PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 15/30/52 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“We are headed to Daytona this weekend. It’s going to be different, because we’re not running the big track – we’re running the ROVAL. It has a little bit of the infield and a little bit of the high banks, and it’s going to be awesome. We’ve run a few road courses getting up to this point, so now we are ready. No practice, no qualifying. All three series are racing this new road course. This is something new that we’ve never seen before. I can’t wait to get the No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet up front like we did last week at Road America. Hopefully we can stay up front and get ourselves a win.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.