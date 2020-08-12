Harvick to start on pole position for inaugural Daytona Road Course event

In NASCAR’s first use of a competition-based formula to determine a lineup for a Cup Series race, Kevin Harvick will start on pole position for the inaugural Go Bowling 235 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course on Sunday, August 16.

The new competition-based formula used to establish the lineup for an upcoming race was based upon three statistical measurements: the results from the previous race (weighing 50 percent), the ranks of team owner points (35 percent) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15 percent).

Following the measurements based upon the three stats/measurements and averaging them together, Harvick, the regular-season points leader who is coming off his back-to-back victories from the Michigan International Speedway doubleheader races, was awarded the Busch Pole Award for the Daytona Road Course. This will mark the second time where Harvick will start on pole position this season, with his last occurring at Kansas Speedway in July.

Since May through last weekend at Michigan, NASCAR used a random draw to determine a lineup for a race amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a move that eliminated practice and qualifying sessions on race weekends. Beginning in September, when the 2020 Cup Playoffs commence, the competitors competing in the Playoffs will occupy the top starting positions, according to how many remain throughout the Playoffs as four competitors will be eliminated following each round (three races in a round) of the Playoffs.

Denny Hamlin, who finished in the runner-up spot behind Harvick in the second Michigan race, will start on the front row alongside Harvick for the inaugural Daytona Road Course race. Teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch will line up in the second row in front of Ford teammates Joey Logano and Aric Almirola. Chase Elliott, Kurt Busch, Matt DiBenedetto and Austin Dillon will start in the top 10 followed by Jimmie Johnson and Clint Bowyer.

Starting in positions 13-26 are William Byron, Ryan Newman, rookie Christopher Bell, Matt Kenseth, Brad Keselowski, rookie Tyler Reddick, Bubba Wallace, Erik Jones, Chris Buescher, Ryan Preece, Ty Dillon, Ryan Blaney, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and rookie Cole Custer.

Starting in positions 27-39 are Alex Bowman, rookie John Hunter Nemechek, Corey LaJoie, Michael McDowell, Daniel Suarez, J.J. Yeley, rookie Brennan Poole, Reed Sorenson, rookie Quin Houff, Garrett Smithley, Timmy Hill, James Davison and Brendan Gaughan.

The inaugural Go Bowling 235 at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, which marks the 23rd race of this year’s NASCAR Cup Series schedule, will occur on August 16 at 3 p.m. ET on NBC.