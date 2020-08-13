Death Wish Coffee Teams up with Front Row Motorsports to “Thank A Trucker”

FRM Partner to Join Campaign Recognizing Frontline Workers

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 13, 2020) – Death Wish Coffee Company, an independent coffee manufacturer and primary sponsor on John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 38 Ford Mustang, has joined Front Row Motorsports’ (FRM) “Thank A Trucker” campaign. The initiative, which kicked off at the beginning of the summer, aims to show appreciation for truck drivers on the front lines who are working hard to deliver goods during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fans and followers will now have the opportunity to visit TeamFRM.com/ThankATrucker and nominate a special truck driver in their lives for recognition at the end of the campaign. This driver’s name will be included in a special “Thank A Trucker” paint scheme to be driven by John Hunter Nemechek at Martinsville Speedway, scheduled for November 1. Participants will be able to earn extra entries after filling out the form by following or sharing on social media, filling out questionnaires and more. Each nomination will still be entered to win prizes like autographed merchandise from FRM drivers, as well as free coffee and other swag from Death Wish Coffee, who has committed to giving $10,000+ to truckers, which will be given out in daily $100 prizes.

“We know that it would be virtually impossible to keep our country going without frontline workers right now,” said Mike Brown, CEO of Death Wish Coffee. “The Front Row Motorsports ‘Thank A Trucker’ campaign aligns really well with our efforts as an organization, particularly our ‘Broke, Not Busted’ program to provide service-industry COVID-19 relief. We thought this would be a great way to stretch that message even further.”

The “Thank A Trucker” campaign decal on all FRM NASCR Cup Series cars and Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series trucks will be updated to include a new campaign logo, beginning this weekend. Social media messaging across Michael McDowell, John Hunter Nemechek and Todd Gilliland’s channels will continue to focus on thanking truckers for their hard work.

About Death Wish Coffee Company

In 2012, Death Wish Coffee Co. was started in a small coffee shop in Saratoga Springs, NY. Founder Mike Brown saw a need for coffee that was both strong and delicious to serve his groggy, morning customers. After creating the perfect blend of beans and combining it with his unique roasting technique, the World’s Strongest Coffee was born. Today, millions of people trust Death Wish Coffee to wake them up and keep them going every day. Follow Death Wish Coffee Co. on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.