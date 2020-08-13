Mark Smith – Sunoco 159 Race Advance

Sunoco 159 | Daytona International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 42 St. Lucie Battery & Tire/Quality Roof Seamers Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Mark Smith

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @MarkSmithRacing

Smith on Racing at Daytona: “I’m excited to go racing in the Truck Series again,” said Smith. “I’m thankful to all of the great partners that we have that made this opportunity possible. I’ve spent some time at the shop with this Niece Motorsports team, and I’m looking forward to getting to the track with them this weekend in Daytona.”

Smith at Daytona: This is the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series’ first event at the Daytona Road Course.

On the Truck: Smith’s No. 42 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from St. Lucie Battery & Tire, Quality Roof Seamers, Parts Pro Automotive Warehouse and AutoPride.

St. Lucie Battery & Tire is Florida’s one-stop-shop for all things auto repair and tire related. From commercial & fleet tires and repair to passenger & light truck tires and repair, St. Lucie Batter & Tire has customers covered bumper to bumper – and everything in between.

Quality Roof Seamers is one of the world’s leading suppliers of state of the art Electric Self Propelled Metal Roof Seamers. Quality Roof Seamers offers over 15 years of experience with highly qualified staff who are dedicated to building and servicing its tools.

Parts Pro Automotive Warehouse is a Wholesale Distributor of Automotive Aftermarket Parts, distributing OEM parts via stock orders and quick delivery hotshots to independent garages and repair shops, as well as dealerships, national chains and parts stores. Parts Pro carries most major brands of replacement parts for under hood and under car repairs, along with exhaust parts, radiators, gas tanks, chemicals and tires.

Since 1985, Auto Pride has offered its members product buying power from more than 200 major national-brand suppliers. With the availability of marketing programs that includes signage and private label, Auto Pride can provide members an advantage in the market. Additionally, Auto Pride can provide key programs to independent repair shops at an affordable cost, while allowing them to maintain independence.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.