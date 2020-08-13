Natalie Decker – Sunoco 159 Race Advance

Sunoco 159 | Daytona International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 N29 Capital Partners LLC Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Natalie Decker

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @NatalieRacing

Natalie Decker on Racing at the Daytona Road Course: “This weekend’s race is definitely going to be a unique challenge for everyone,” said Decker. “I’m thankful that I have a decent amount of road course experience in Trans Am that I think will be beneficial for this race. Thanks to all of our wonderful partners that give us the opportunity to go racing.”

Decker at Daytona: This is the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series’ first event at the Daytona Road Course.

On the Truck: Decker’s No. 44 Chevrolet Silverado will race with support from N29 Capital Partners.

N29 Capital Partners financially supports early-stage startup companies that have created products or services that are disruptive in their industry.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.