Temecula Road to Perform National Anthem for UNOH 188 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, Aug. 15

Top New Country Trio to Share Their Signature Harmonies for the National Anthem Prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race at the World Center of Racing

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (Aug. 13, 2020) – Top new country music artists Temecula Road will virtually perform the National Anthem prior to the UNOH 188 At The DAYTONA Road Course on Saturday, Aug. 15. The group will share their trademark harmonies for the National Anthem prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at the “World Center of Racing”.

Temecula Road, named after the California town, is comprised of sisters Emma (20) and Maddie Salute (19), and Dawson Anderson (20). The group has been lauded by CMT, The Huffington Post, Sounds Like Nashville, and Taste of Country as one of the top new country recording artists. Their signature sound and covers have also earned praise from Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, and Brett Eldredge.

Temecula Road, signed to Buena Vista Records, has released three new acoustic tracks, “Fades” which hit Top 5 on the Radio Disney Country Chart, followed by Rolling Stone Country Song You Need to Hear “Never Knew I Needed You,” and the soulful track, “Maybe Not”. They also released a cover of multi-platinum No. 1 smash, “The Climb,” prior to graduation season. With over 13 million streams and counting, it is their original music that is now putting them on the map.

The trio made their Grand Ole Opry debut at the Ryman in November 2019 and returned to the Opry stage earlier this year in February. Over the past two years, Temecula Road made debut performances at C2C’s Country Music Festival in London, Stagecoach Music Festival and the CMA Music Festival.

The band was named one of Radio Disney’s NEXT BIG THING artists and was nominated in “The Freshest! – Radio Disney Country Best New Artist” category at the Radio Disney Music Awards, putting them in great company alongside Maren Morris, Lauren Alaina and Old Dominion.

To learn more about Temecula Road, visit temecularoad.com. Saturday’s UNOH 188 can be seen on broadcast television at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBCSN and heard on radio via the Motor Racing Network (MRN).

Daytona International Speedway 2020 Season

Road course racing – NASCAR Cup style – is back in Daytona Beach, Fla. after running on the old beach-road course from 1949-58. A limited number of fans will get the opportunity to see the Go Bowling 235 At The DAYTONA Road Course, along with the Sunoco 159 NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race, on Sunday, Aug. 16. Fans can get tickets, which start at $49 (both races included) for adults and $10 for kids 12 years old and younger, by visiting www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com or calling 1-800-PIT-SHOP.

The weekend kicks off Friday with the General Tire 100 ARCA Menards Series on Friday at 5:00 p.m. ET (MAVTV) while the NASCAR Xfinity Series UNOH 188 is set for Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET (NBCSN).

NASCAR will also return to DAYTONA at the end of August to the high banks of the 2.5-mile trioval with the Coke Zero Sugar 400 (Aug. 29). It will mark the final regular season race that will determine the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff driver lineup. The Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola for the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes to the track on Friday, Aug. 28 to ignite the weekend.

