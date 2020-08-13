Ty Majeski – Sunoco 159 Race Advance

Sunoco 159 | Daytona International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 Chevrolet Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ty Majeski

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TyMajeski

Ty Majeski on Racing at the Daytona Road Course: “I’m hoping a different kind of race track will help change up our luck,” said Majeski. “We’ve had really fast trucks the last few weeks but got caught up in other people’s messes. I’m hoping we can keep our nose clean and have a strong race on Sunday afternoon.”

Majeski at Daytona: This is the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series’ first event at the Daytona Road Course.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.