Weekend schedule for Daytona Road Course

NASCAR heads to Daytona International Speedway this weekend where all three of the top national series will compete on the 3.56-mile road course for the first time in the sport’s history. The ARCA Menards Series will also compete and kicks off the events Friday evening with the General Tire 100.

The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series race and ARCA Menards Series races were originally scheduled for Watkins Glen International on August 14-16. The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series was realigned from the Iowa Speedway race that was scheduled for June 12.

Kevin Harvick will start on the pole for Sunday’s GoBowling 235. The lineup was determined using a new formula that is based on finishing position from the previous race (50%), ranking in team owner points (35%) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%).

All times are Eastern.

Friday, August 14

2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series final practice – No TV

5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 (28 laps, 101.8 miles) MAVTV/MRN

Saturday, August 15

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series UNOH 188 (Stages 15/30/52 laps, 187.72 miles) NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, August 16

Noon: Truck Series Sunoco 159 (Stages 12/25/44 laps, 158.85 miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

3 p.m.: Cup Series GoBowling 235 (Stages 15/30/65 laps, 234.65 miles) NBC/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio





Starting Lineup for GoBowling 235

Starting spot Driver Car # Team 1 Kevin Harvick 4 Stewart-Haas Racing 2 Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing 3 Martin Truex Jr. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing 4 Kyle Busch 18 Joe Gibbs Racing 5 Joey Logano 22 Team Penske 6 Aric Almirola 10 Stewart-Haas Racing 7 Chase Elliott 9 Hendrick Motorsports 8 Kurt Busch 1 Chip Ganassi Racing 9 Matt DiBenedetto 21 Wood Brothers Racing 10 Austin Dillon 3 Richard Childress Racing 11 Jimmie Johnson 48 Hendrick Motorsports 12 Clint Bowyer 14 Stewart-Haas Racing 13 William Byron 24 Hendrick Motorsports 14 Ryan Newman 6 Roush Fenway Racing 15 Christopher Bell 95 Leavine Family Racing 16 Matt Kenseth 42 Chip Ganassi Racing 17 Brad Keselowski 2 Team Penske 18 Tyler Reddick 8 Richard Childress Racing 19 Bubba Wallace 43 Richard Petty Motorsports 20 Erik Jones 20 Joe Gibbs Racing 21 Chris Buescher 17 Roush Fenway Racing 22 Ryan Preece 37 JTG Daugherty Racing 23 Ty Dillon 13 Germain Racing 24 Ryan Blaney 12 Team Penske 25 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing 26 Cole Custer 41 Stewart-Haas Racing 27 Alex Bowman 88 Hendrick Motorsports 28 John Hunter Nemechek 38 Front Row Motorsports 29 Corey LaJoie 32 Go FAS Racing 30 Michael McDowell 34 Front Row Motorsports 31 Daniel Suarez 96 Gaunt Brothers Racing 32 JJ Yeley 27 Rick Ware Racing 33 Brennan Poole 15 Premium Motorsports 34 Reed Sorenson 77 Spire Motorsports 35 Quin Houff 0 StarCom Racing 36 Timmy Hill 66 Motorsports Business Management 37 Gray Gaulding 53 Rick Ware Racing 38 Joey Gase 51 Petty Ware Racing 39 Brendan Gaughan 62 Beard Motorsports