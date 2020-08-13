Weekend schedule for Daytona Road Course

NASCAR heads to Daytona International Speedway this weekend where all three of the top national series will compete on the 3.56-mile road course for the first time in the sport’s history. The ARCA Menards Series will also compete and kicks off the events Friday evening with the General Tire 100.
The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series race and ARCA Menards Series races were originally scheduled for Watkins Glen International on August 14-16. The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series was realigned from the Iowa Speedway race that was scheduled for June 12.
Kevin Harvick will start on the pole for Sunday’s GoBowling 235. The lineup was determined using a new formula that is based on finishing position from the previous race (50%), ranking in team owner points (35%) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%).
All times are Eastern.
Friday, August 14
2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series final practice – No TV
5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 (28 laps, 101.8 miles) MAVTV/MRN
Saturday, August 15
3 p.m.: Xfinity Series UNOH 188 (Stages 15/30/52 laps, 187.72 miles) NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Sunday, August 16
Noon: Truck Series Sunoco 159 (Stages 12/25/44 laps, 158.85 miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
3 p.m.: Cup Series GoBowling 235 (Stages 15/30/65 laps, 234.65 miles) NBC/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio
Starting Lineup for GoBowling 235
|Starting spot
|Driver
|Car #
|Team
|1
|Kevin Harvick
|4
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|2
|Denny Hamlin
|11
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|3
|Martin Truex Jr.
|19
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|4
|Kyle Busch
|18
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5
|Joey Logano
|22
|Team Penske
|6
|Aric Almirola
|10
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|7
|Chase Elliott
|9
|Hendrick Motorsports
|8
|Kurt Busch
|1
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|9
|Matt DiBenedetto
|21
|Wood Brothers Racing
|10
|Austin Dillon
|3
|Richard Childress Racing
|11
|Jimmie Johnson
|48
|Hendrick Motorsports
|12
|Clint Bowyer
|14
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13
|William Byron
|24
|Hendrick Motorsports
|14
|Ryan Newman
|6
|Roush Fenway Racing
|15
|Christopher Bell
|95
|Leavine Family Racing
|16
|Matt Kenseth
|42
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|17
|Brad Keselowski
|2
|Team Penske
|18
|Tyler Reddick
|8
|Richard Childress Racing
|19
|Bubba Wallace
|43
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|20
|Erik Jones
|20
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|21
|Chris Buescher
|17
|Roush Fenway Racing
|22
|Ryan Preece
|37
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|23
|Ty Dillon
|13
|Germain Racing
|24
|Ryan Blaney
|12
|Team Penske
|25
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|47
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|26
|Cole Custer
|41
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|27
|Alex Bowman
|88
|Hendrick Motorsports
|28
|John Hunter Nemechek
|38
|Front Row Motorsports
|29
|Corey LaJoie
|32
|Go FAS Racing
|30
|Michael McDowell
|34
|Front Row Motorsports
|31
|Daniel Suarez
|96
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|32
|JJ Yeley
|27
|Rick Ware Racing
|33
|Brennan Poole
|15
|Premium Motorsports
|34
|Reed Sorenson
|77
|Spire Motorsports
|35
|Quin Houff
|0
|StarCom Racing
|36
|Timmy Hill
|66
|Motorsports Business Management
|37
|Gray Gaulding
|53
|Rick Ware Racing
|38
|Joey Gase
|51
|Petty Ware Racing
|39
|Brendan Gaughan
|62
|Beard Motorsports
