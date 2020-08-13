Weekend schedule for Daytona Road Course

By
Angela Campbell
-
During the NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 17, 2020. Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images.

NASCAR heads to Daytona International Speedway this weekend where all three of the top national series will compete on the 3.56-mile road course for the first time in the sport’s history. The ARCA Menards Series will also compete and kicks off the events Friday evening with the General Tire 100.

The NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series race and ARCA Menards Series races were originally scheduled for Watkins Glen International on August 14-16. The NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series was realigned from the Iowa Speedway race that was scheduled for June 12.

Kevin Harvick will start on the pole for Sunday’s GoBowling 235. The lineup was determined using a new formula that is based on finishing position from the previous race (50%), ranking in team owner points (35%) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%).


American Muscle

All times are Eastern.

Friday, August 14

2 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series final practice – No TV

5 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series General Tire 100 (28 laps, 101.8 miles) MAVTV/MRN

Saturday, August 15

3 p.m.: Xfinity Series UNOH 188 (Stages 15/30/52 laps, 187.72 miles) NBCSN/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

Sunday, August 16

Noon: Truck Series Sunoco 159 (Stages 12/25/44 laps, 158.85 miles) FS1/MRN/SiriusXM NASCAR Radio

3 p.m.: Cup Series GoBowling 235 (Stages 15/30/65 laps, 234.65 miles) NBC/MRN/ SiriusXM NASCAR Radio


Starting Lineup for GoBowling 235 

Starting spotDriverCar #Team
1Kevin Harvick4Stewart-Haas Racing
2Denny Hamlin11Joe Gibbs Racing
3Martin Truex Jr.19Joe Gibbs Racing
4Kyle Busch18Joe Gibbs Racing
5Joey Logano22Team Penske
6Aric Almirola10Stewart-Haas Racing
7Chase Elliott9Hendrick Motorsports
8Kurt Busch1Chip Ganassi Racing
9Matt DiBenedetto21Wood Brothers Racing
10Austin Dillon3Richard Childress Racing
11Jimmie Johnson48Hendrick Motorsports
12Clint Bowyer14Stewart-Haas Racing
13William Byron24Hendrick Motorsports
14Ryan Newman6Roush Fenway Racing
15Christopher Bell95Leavine Family Racing
16Matt Kenseth42Chip Ganassi Racing
17Brad Keselowski2Team Penske
18Tyler Reddick8Richard Childress Racing
19Bubba Wallace43Richard Petty Motorsports
20Erik Jones20Joe Gibbs Racing
21Chris Buescher17Roush Fenway Racing
22Ryan Preece37JTG Daugherty Racing
23Ty Dillon13Germain Racing
24Ryan Blaney12Team Penske
25Ricky Stenhouse Jr.47JTG Daugherty Racing
26Cole Custer41Stewart-Haas Racing
27Alex Bowman88Hendrick Motorsports
28John Hunter Nemechek38Front Row Motorsports
29Corey LaJoie32Go FAS Racing
30Michael McDowell34Front Row Motorsports
31Daniel Suarez96Gaunt Brothers Racing
32JJ Yeley27Rick Ware Racing
33Brennan Poole15Premium Motorsports
34Reed Sorenson77Spire Motorsports
35Quin Houff0StarCom Racing
36Timmy Hill66Motorsports Business Management
37Gray Gaulding53Rick Ware Racing
38Joey Gase51Petty Ware Racing
39Brendan Gaughan62Beard Motorsports

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here