DOORDASH ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH RICHARD PETTY MOTORSPORTS AND BUBBA WALLACE

Wallace Dashes to First-ever On-demand Delivery Platform Partnership; First Appearance Scheduled for the DAYTONA Road Course

WELCOME, N.C. (August 14, 2020)-DoorDash, the nation’s leading last-mile logistics platform, announced a major multi-year partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM) and its driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. In addition, this partnership makes Wallace DoorDash’s first NASCAR ambassador.

DoorDash will make its debut at NASCAR’s inaugural weekend on the 14-turn, 3.61-mile Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course, with Wallace driving the No. 43 DoorDash Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE on Sunday, August 16. It will be the first of seven NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) events where DoorDash serves as the team’s primary partner.

DoorDash’s iconic red and white colors will adorn the No. 43 DoorDash Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at the Dover (Del.) International Speedway, Richmond (Va.) Raceway, Las Vegas (Nev.) Motor Speedway, Texas Motor Speedway, Martinsville (Va.) Speedway, and the Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway.

“The DoorDash symbol is synonymous with speed and technology and that’s what Richard Petty Motorsports intends to deliver with our No. 43 DoorDash Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE,” Wallace said.

Through the partnership with Richard Petty Motorsports and Wallace, DoorDash aims to elevate the racing experience by creating memorable experiences and exclusive offerings for fans, while designing

local initiatives that accelerate shared efforts to empower communities in need across the United States.

“This partnership enables us to engage with the racing community through one of the most exciting and forward-thinking athletes in the sport,” Tony Xu, DoorDash chief executive officer and co-founder, said. “We’re proud to support an ambassador like Bubba with on-track excellence and off-track commitments and values that are so well aligned with ours.”

DoorDash’s initial foray into NASCAR bolsters Richard Petty Motorsports with its vital partnership.

“From a business perspective, the addition of DoorDash expands our resources, enabling us to build the best team and in turn grow our organization at a pace that will enhance our ability to win races,” Brian Moffitt, chief executive officer at Richard Petty Motorsports, said. “DoorDash empowers businesses to grow, and this partnership is a direct result of that philosophy.”

The DAYTONA Road Course was realigned to the NASCAR Cup Series schedule due to New York health restrictions, and replaces the originally scheduled Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International event.

Wallace has six road-course starts in the NASCAR Cup Series, including two each at the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway ROVAL, Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and the Watkins Glen International. The 26-year old also has six road-course starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS), two starts in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS).

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by helping to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, on-demand delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support. By building the last-mile delivery logistics platform for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com.

About Richard Petty Motorsports

A performance and marketing driven company, Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty and successful business entrepreneur Andrew Murstein, is one of the most recognized brands in all of motorsports. RPM is the winningest team in NASCAR Cup history with 273 wins and has business partnerships with national and global leaders. Today the race operation fields the famed No. 43 in the NASCAR Cup Series with driver Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. The team is headquartered in Welcome, N.C. and is supported by primary partners Cash App, Coca-Cola, Columbia Sportswear, DoorDash, McDonald’s, United States Air Force, and World Wide Technology (WWT).

For additional information, news and the latest updates, please visit www.richardpettymotorsports.com or connect with RPM on Facebook (Richard Petty Motorsports), Twitter (@RPMotorsports) or Instagram (@richardpettymotorsports).