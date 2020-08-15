Cindric wins the UNOH 188 at Daytona Road Course

Austin Cindric won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race UNOH 188 on Saturday at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. Cindric led 21 of the 52 laps in route to his fifth Xfinity Series win of the season and the seventh of his career.

“I’m not sure anyone was really happy with their race car. Unfortunately, I have a tough perspective of driving really fast high-grip race cars at this track, but great credit to my team, the MoneyLion guys, and everyone that puts this together. Ford Performance, Roush Yates Engines, obviously everyone at Team Penske for working hard.” Cindric said.

Cindric joins Sam Ard (1983) as the only drivers to win five times in six Xfinity Series races.

“Yeah, it’s incredible,” Cindric said, “and takes great race cars and executing races. I’m proud to be driving this 22 car and contending for wins week to week. There’s still a lot of work to do, but this is great for the points for sure.

“That’s five wins on the year and back-to-back now. I’m really proud of that. I didn’t feel like I drove my best today, but we executed there at the end where it counts and that’s what makes these races so difficult to win.”

Cindric led all 15 laps from the pole to win Stage 1. Chase Briscoe won Stage 2, taking the advantage on Lap 18 when Noah Gragson spun from the lead and then held off a hard-charging Cindric. Briscoe, who led a race-high 26 laps but was caught in a multi-car restart incident with only eight laps remaining, was unable to complete the race and finished 29th.

Brandon Jones finished second, Gragson third, AJ Allmendinger fourth and Andy Lally rounded out the top five.

There are seven races remaining before the Xfinity Series Playoffs begin, with 12 positions available. Cindric, Briscoe, Gragson, Jones, Harrison Burton and Justin Haley have secured their spots in the playoff field with victories. Cindric leads the standings by 48 points over Briscoe.

Up next: The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Dover where they will compete Saturday and Sunday. Both races will be broadcast on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Race Results

Daytona International Speedway Road Course – Daytona Beach, FL – 3.61 – Mile Paved Total Race Length – 52 Laps – 187.72 Miles

Fin Str No Driver Team Laps S1Pos S2Pos S3Pos Pts Status 1 1 22 Austin Cindric MoneyLion Ford 52 1 2 0 59 Running 2 10 19 Brandon Jones Menards/Inspire Toyota 52 0 8 0 38 Running 3 3 9 Noah Gragson Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber Camo Chevrolet 52 2 0 0 43 Running 4 11 16 AJ Allmendinger Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet 52 0 4 0 40 Running 5 6 2 Andy Lally Knockaround Chevrolet 52 10 5 0 39 Running 6 18 51 Jeremy Clements All South Electric Chevrolet 52 0 0 0 31 Running 7 15 18 Riley Herbst # Monster Energy Toyota 52 4 10 0 38 Running 8 9 20 Harrison Burton # DEX Imaging Toyota 52 0 3 0 37 Running 9 17 7 Justin Allgaier BRANDT Chevrolet 52 6 9 0 35 Running 10 27 93 Myatt Snider # The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet 52 0 0 0 27 Running 11 8 39 Ryan Sieg CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet 52 0 0 0 26 Running 12 19 99 Josh Bilicki Insurance King/Rock’n Vodka Toyota 52 0 0 0 25 Running 13 22 44 Tommy Joe Martins AAN Adjusters Chevrolet 52 0 0 0 24 Running 14 34 74 Bayley Currey(i) We Stand for the National Anthem Chevrolet 52 0 0 0 0 Running 15 7 1 Michael Annett Pilot/Flying J Chevrolet 52 9 0 0 24 Running 16 32 7 Jade Buford Big Machine Distillery Chevrolet 52 3 0 0 29 Running 17 26 47 Kyle Weatherman We Stand for the National Anthem Chevrolet 52 0 0 0 20 Running 18 24 4 Jesse Little # JD Motorsports Chevrolet 52 0 0 0 19 Running 19 30 78 Scott Heckert Koolbox Ice Toyota 52 0 0 0 18 Running 20 33 6 BJ McLeod Florida Sherriffs Youth Ranches Chevrolet 52 0 0 0 17 Running 21 21 61 Stephen Leicht JANIKING Toyota 52 0 0 0 16 Running 22 36 5 Matt Mills Thompson Electric/JF Electric Chevrolet 52 0 0 0 15 Running 23 31 52 Kody Vanderwal # ADVANCED DAIRY SERVICES Chevrolet 52 0 0 0 14 Running 24 14 92 Josh Williams Alloy/StarTron Chevrolet 52 0 0 0 13 Running 25 20 0 Mike Wallace Unkers Therapeutic/Market Scan Chevrolet 52 0 0 0 12 Running 26 25 8 Joe Graf Jr # Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet 51 0 0 0 0 Running 27 16 90 Alex Labbe Frameco/Prolon/rousseau Chevrolet 50 0 0 0 10 Running 28 37 26 Brandon Gdovic Windstax Energy Toyota 47 0 0 0 9 Accident 29 2 98 Chase Briscoe Highpoint.com Ford 46 7 1 0 22 Accident 30 35 13 Bobby Reuse ROOFCLAIM.com Toyota 46 0 0 0 7 Running 31 12 36 Preston Pardus Chinchor Electric/Danus Chevrolet 45 0 6 0 11 Accident 32 28 15 Jeffrey Earnhardt KSDT CPA Chevrolet 43 0 0 0 5 Running 33 29 21 Earl Bamber KCMG Chevrolet 41 5 7 0 14 Accident 34 13 68 Brandon Brown BMS Chevrolet 40 8 0 0 6 Axle 35 38 66 Harold Crooms Unknown BBQ/Maxpay Pawn Toyota 36 0 0 0 2 Brakes 36 4 10 Ross Chastain Moose Fraternity Chevrolet 34 0 0 0 1 Running 37 23 8 Daniel Hemric Poppy Bank Chevrolet 14 0 0 0 1 Accident 38 5 11 Justin Haley LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet 11 0 0 0 1 Suspension