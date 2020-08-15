Cindric wins the UNOH 188 at Daytona Road Course

Austin Cindric won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race UNOH 188 on Saturday at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. Cindric led 21 of the 52 laps in route to his fifth Xfinity Series win of the season and the seventh of his career.
“I’m not sure anyone was really happy with their race car. Unfortunately, I have a tough perspective of driving really fast high-grip race cars at this track, but great credit to my team, the MoneyLion guys, and everyone that puts this together. Ford Performance, Roush Yates Engines, obviously everyone at Team Penske for working hard.” Cindric said.
Cindric joins Sam Ard (1983) as the only drivers to win five times in six Xfinity Series races.
“Yeah, it’s incredible,” Cindric said, “and takes great race cars and executing races. I’m proud to be driving this 22 car and contending for wins week to week. There’s still a lot of work to do, but this is great for the points for sure.
“That’s five wins on the year and back-to-back now. I’m really proud of that. I didn’t feel like I drove my best today, but we executed there at the end where it counts and that’s what makes these races so difficult to win.”
Cindric led all 15 laps from the pole to win Stage 1. Chase Briscoe won Stage 2, taking the advantage on Lap 18 when Noah Gragson spun from the lead and then held off a hard-charging Cindric. Briscoe, who led a race-high 26 laps but was caught in a multi-car restart incident with only eight laps remaining, was unable to complete the race and finished 29th.
Brandon Jones finished second, Gragson third, AJ Allmendinger fourth and Andy Lally rounded out the top five.
There are seven races remaining before the Xfinity Series Playoffs begin, with 12 positions available. Cindric, Briscoe, Gragson, Jones, Harrison Burton and Justin Haley have secured their spots in the playoff field with victories. Cindric leads the standings by 48 points over Briscoe.
Up next: The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Dover where they will compete Saturday and Sunday. Both races will be broadcast on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Race Results
Daytona International Speedway Road Course – Daytona Beach, FL – 3.61 – Mile Paved Total Race Length – 52 Laps – 187.72 Miles
|Fin
|Str
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Laps
|S1Pos
|S2Pos
|S3Pos
|Pts
|Status
|1
|1
|22
|Austin Cindric
|MoneyLion Ford
|52
|1
|2
|0
|59
|Running
|2
|10
|19
|Brandon Jones
|Menards/Inspire Toyota
|52
|0
|8
|0
|38
|Running
|3
|3
|9
|Noah Gragson
|Bass Pro Shops/TrueTimber Camo Chevrolet
|52
|2
|0
|0
|43
|Running
|4
|11
|16
|AJ Allmendinger
|Ellsworth Advisors Chevrolet
|52
|0
|4
|0
|40
|Running
|5
|6
|2
|Andy Lally
|Knockaround Chevrolet
|52
|10
|5
|0
|39
|Running
|6
|18
|51
|Jeremy Clements
|All South Electric Chevrolet
|52
|0
|0
|0
|31
|Running
|7
|15
|18
|Riley Herbst #
|Monster Energy Toyota
|52
|4
|10
|0
|38
|Running
|8
|9
|20
|Harrison Burton #
|DEX Imaging Toyota
|52
|0
|3
|0
|37
|Running
|9
|17
|7
|Justin Allgaier
|BRANDT Chevrolet
|52
|6
|9
|0
|35
|Running
|10
|27
|93
|Myatt Snider #
|The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet
|52
|0
|0
|0
|27
|Running
|11
|8
|39
|Ryan Sieg
|CMRRoofing.com Chevrolet
|52
|0
|0
|0
|26
|Running
|12
|19
|99
|Josh Bilicki
|Insurance King/Rock’n Vodka Toyota
|52
|0
|0
|0
|25
|Running
|13
|22
|44
|Tommy Joe Martins
|AAN Adjusters Chevrolet
|52
|0
|0
|0
|24
|Running
|14
|34
|74
|Bayley Currey(i)
|We Stand for the National Anthem Chevrolet
|52
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|15
|7
|1
|Michael Annett
|Pilot/Flying J Chevrolet
|52
|9
|0
|0
|24
|Running
|16
|32
|7
|Jade Buford
|Big Machine Distillery Chevrolet
|52
|3
|0
|0
|29
|Running
|17
|26
|47
|Kyle Weatherman
|We Stand for the National Anthem Chevrolet
|52
|0
|0
|0
|20
|Running
|18
|24
|4
|Jesse Little #
|JD Motorsports Chevrolet
|52
|0
|0
|0
|19
|Running
|19
|30
|78
|Scott Heckert
|Koolbox Ice Toyota
|52
|0
|0
|0
|18
|Running
|20
|33
|6
|BJ McLeod
|Florida Sherriffs Youth Ranches Chevrolet
|52
|0
|0
|0
|17
|Running
|21
|21
|61
|Stephen Leicht
|JANIKING Toyota
|52
|0
|0
|0
|16
|Running
|22
|36
|5
|Matt Mills
|Thompson Electric/JF Electric Chevrolet
|52
|0
|0
|0
|15
|Running
|23
|31
|52
|Kody Vanderwal #
|ADVANCED DAIRY SERVICES Chevrolet
|52
|0
|0
|0
|14
|Running
|24
|14
|92
|Josh Williams
|Alloy/StarTron Chevrolet
|52
|0
|0
|0
|13
|Running
|25
|20
|0
|Mike Wallace
|Unkers Therapeutic/Market Scan Chevrolet
|52
|0
|0
|0
|12
|Running
|26
|25
|8
|Joe Graf Jr #
|Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet
|51
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Running
|27
|16
|90
|Alex Labbe
|Frameco/Prolon/rousseau Chevrolet
|50
|0
|0
|0
|10
|Running
|28
|37
|26
|Brandon Gdovic
|Windstax Energy Toyota
|47
|0
|0
|0
|9
|Accident
|29
|2
|98
|Chase Briscoe
|Highpoint.com Ford
|46
|7
|1
|0
|22
|Accident
|30
|35
|13
|Bobby Reuse
|ROOFCLAIM.com Toyota
|46
|0
|0
|0
|7
|Running
|31
|12
|36
|Preston Pardus
|Chinchor Electric/Danus Chevrolet
|45
|0
|6
|0
|11
|Accident
|32
|28
|15
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|KSDT CPA Chevrolet
|43
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Running
|33
|29
|21
|Earl Bamber
|KCMG Chevrolet
|41
|5
|7
|0
|14
|Accident
|34
|13
|68
|Brandon Brown
|BMS Chevrolet
|40
|8
|0
|0
|6
|Axle
|35
|38
|66
|Harold Crooms
|Unknown BBQ/Maxpay Pawn Toyota
|36
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Brakes
|36
|4
|10
|Ross Chastain
|Moose Fraternity Chevrolet
|34
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Running
|37
|23
|8
|Daniel Hemric
|Poppy Bank Chevrolet
|14
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Accident
|38
|5
|11
|Justin Haley
|LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet
|11
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Suspension
The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of SpeedwayMedia.com.