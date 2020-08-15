Cindric wins the UNOH 188 at Daytona Road Course

DAYTONA BEACH, FLORIDA - AUGUST 15: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 MoneyLion Ford, waits on the grid prior to the NASCAR Xfinity Series UNOH 188 at Daytona International Speedway on August 15, 2020 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Austin Cindric won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race UNOH 188 on Saturday at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course. Cindric led 21 of the 52 laps in route to his fifth Xfinity Series win of the season and the seventh of his career.

“I’m not sure anyone was really happy with their race car. Unfortunately, I have a tough perspective of driving really fast high-grip race cars at this track, but great credit to my team, the MoneyLion guys, and everyone that puts this together. Ford Performance, Roush Yates Engines, obviously everyone at Team Penske for working hard.” Cindric said.

Cindric joins Sam Ard (1983) as the only drivers to win five times in six Xfinity Series races.


“Yeah, it’s incredible,” Cindric said, “and takes great race cars and executing races. I’m proud to be driving this 22 car and contending for wins week to week. There’s still a lot of work to do, but this is great for the points for sure.

“That’s five wins on the year and back-to-back now. I’m really proud of that. I didn’t feel like I drove my best today, but we executed there at the end where it counts and that’s what makes these races so difficult to win.”

Cindric led all 15 laps from the pole to win Stage 1. Chase Briscoe won Stage 2, taking the advantage on Lap 18 when Noah Gragson spun from the lead and then held off a hard-charging Cindric. Briscoe, who led a race-high 26 laps but was caught in a multi-car restart incident with only eight laps remaining, was unable to complete the race and finished 29th.

Brandon Jones finished second, Gragson third, AJ Allmendinger fourth and Andy Lally rounded out the top five.

There are seven races remaining before the Xfinity Series Playoffs begin, with 12 positions available. Cindric, Briscoe, Gragson, Jones, Harrison Burton and Justin Haley have secured their spots in the playoff field with victories. Cindric leads the standings by 48 points over Briscoe.

Up next: The NASCAR Xfinity Series heads to Dover where they will compete Saturday and Sunday. Both races will be broadcast on NBCSN/NBC Sports App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Race Results

Daytona International Speedway Road Course – Daytona Beach, FL – 3.61 – Mile Paved Total Race Length – 52 Laps – 187.72 Miles

FinStrNoDriverTeamLapsS1PosS2PosS3PosPtsStatus
1122Austin CindricMoneyLion Ford5212059Running
21019Brandon JonesMenards/Inspire Toyota5208038Running
339Noah GragsonBass Pro Shops/TrueTimber Camo Chevrolet5220043Running
41116AJ AllmendingerEllsworth Advisors Chevrolet5204040Running
562Andy LallyKnockaround Chevrolet52105039Running
61851Jeremy ClementsAll South Electric Chevrolet5200031Running
71518Riley Herbst #Monster Energy Toyota52410038Running
8920Harrison Burton #DEX Imaging Toyota5203037Running
9177Justin AllgaierBRANDT Chevrolet5269035Running
102793Myatt Snider #The Original Louisiana Hot Sauce Chevrolet5200027Running
11839Ryan SiegCMRRoofing.com Chevrolet5200026Running
121999Josh BilickiInsurance King/Rock’n Vodka Toyota5200025Running
132244Tommy Joe MartinsAAN Adjusters Chevrolet5200024Running
143474Bayley Currey(i)We Stand for the National Anthem Chevrolet520000Running
1571Michael AnnettPilot/Flying J Chevrolet5290024Running
16327Jade BufordBig Machine Distillery Chevrolet5230029Running
172647Kyle WeathermanWe Stand for the National Anthem Chevrolet5200020Running
18244Jesse Little #JD Motorsports Chevrolet5200019Running
193078Scott HeckertKoolbox Ice Toyota5200018Running
20336BJ McLeodFlorida Sherriffs Youth Ranches Chevrolet5200017Running
212161Stephen LeichtJANIKING Toyota5200016Running
22365Matt MillsThompson Electric/JF Electric Chevrolet5200015Running
233152Kody Vanderwal #ADVANCED DAIRY SERVICES Chevrolet5200014Running
241492Josh WilliamsAlloy/StarTron Chevrolet5200013Running
25200Mike WallaceUnkers Therapeutic/Market Scan Chevrolet5200012Running
26258Joe Graf Jr #Bucked Up Energy Chevrolet510000Running
271690Alex LabbeFrameco/Prolon/rousseau Chevrolet5000010Running
283726Brandon GdovicWindstax Energy Toyota470009Accident
29298Chase BriscoeHighpoint.com Ford4671022Accident
303513Bobby ReuseROOFCLAIM.com Toyota460007Running
311236Preston PardusChinchor Electric/Danus Chevrolet4506011Accident
322815Jeffrey EarnhardtKSDT CPA Chevrolet430005Running
332921Earl BamberKCMG Chevrolet4157014Accident
341368Brandon BrownBMS Chevrolet408006Axle
353866Harold CroomsUnknown BBQ/Maxpay Pawn Toyota360002Brakes
36410Ross ChastainMoose Fraternity Chevrolet340001Running
37238Daniel HemricPoppy Bank Chevrolet140001Accident
38511Justin HaleyLeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet110001Suspension

