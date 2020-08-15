GMS Racing ARCA Daytona RC Recap

Sam Mayer, No. 21 Kelly for Kids Foundation Chevrolet

START: 3rd

FINISH: 3rd

Notes & Quotes:—

Sam Mayer started third for Friday night’s event on the Daytona Road Course. Mayer maintained the third position until the race break on Lap 15 when the team elected to make a driver change. Colin Braun replaced Mayer, who is suffering from a hairline fracture on his right thumb. Braun took over the second position early in the second half of the race, but would fall back to ultimately finish third.

Sam Mayer – ﻿”We fired off really good at the start of the race and I was able to hold on pretty good. I really couldn’t go much further, I’m glad we had a halfway break because my hand started hurting pretty bad. I’m really proud of Collin (Braun). He got in the car when everybody else had 14 laps and he had zero and he was able to bring home a top three. I’m proud of him and thankful he could be here in the first place.”

Colin Braun – ﻿”I was a little worried when I got to second, honestly. These guys at GMS did a great job, the Chevy was fast. I got myself up into second and thought ‘I don’t really know where I’m supposed to break. I haven’t done a lap yet!’ So for me I sort of over achieved early and then realized I needed to figure out a couple laps here so I know where my break points are and everything. I’m really proud of Sam (Mayer) he was doing a great job. Like I told him I felt like I came in halfway through the movie and had to catch up. Happy to get these guys a top three and on to the next one for them.”

