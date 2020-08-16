Indianapolis 500 Pole Day Qualifying Results

INDIANAPOLIS – Results of qualifying Sunday for the 104th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge NTT INDYCAR SERIES event on the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway, with rank, car number in parentheses, driver, engine, time and average speed of four-timed laps in parentheses:
1. (98) Marco Andretti, Honda, 02:35.7985 (231.068 mph)
2. (9) Scott Dixon, Honda, 02:35.8098 (231.051)
3. (30) Takuma Sato, Honda, 02:36.0300 (230.725)
4. (21) Rinus VeeKay, Chevrolet, 02:36.0438 (230.704)
5. (28) Ryan Hunter-Reay, Honda, 02:36.0818 (230.648)
6. (29) James Hinchcliffe, Honda, 02:36.6103 (229.870)
7. (55) Alex Palou, Honda, 02:36.7425 (229.676)
8. (15) Graham Rahal, Honda, 02:36.9450 (229.380)
9. (27) Alexander Rossi, Honda, 02:37.0446 (229.234)
10. (88) Colton Herta, Honda, 02:35.9962 (230.775)
11. (8) Marcus Ericsson, Honda, 02:36.1374 (230.566)
12. (45) Spencer Pigot, Honda, 02:36.1557 (230.539)
13. (1) Josef Newgarden, Chevrolet, 02:36.3203 (230.296)
14. (10) Felix Rosenqvist, Honda, 02:36.3491 (230.254)
15. (5) Pato O’Ward, Chevrolet, 02:36.3769 (230.213)
16. (20) Ed Carpenter, Chevrolet, 02:36.3781 (230.211)
17. (26) Zach Veach, Honda, 02:36.5484 (229.961)
18. (47) Conor Daly, Chevrolet, 02:36.5525 (229.955)
19. (18) Santino Ferrucci, Honda, 02:36.5736 (229.924)
20. (60) Jack Harvey, Honda, 02:36.6161 (229.861)
21. (7) Oliver Askew, Chevrolet, 02:36.6852 (229.760)
22. (12) Will Power, Chevrolet, 02:36.7252 (229.701)
23. (14) Tony Kanaan, Chevrolet, 02:37.0993 (229.154)
24. (41) Dalton Kellett, Chevrolet, 02:37.2880 (228.880)
25. (22) Simon Pagenaud, Chevrolet, 02:37.3180 (228.836)
26. (66) Fernando Alonso, Chevrolet, 02:37.3646 (228.768)
27. (51) James Davison, Honda, 02:37.3789 (228.747)
28. (3) Helio Castroneves, Chevrolet, 02:37.6368 (228.373)
29. (4) Charlie Kimball, Chevrolet, 02:38.0625 (227.758)
30. (59) Max Chilton, Chevrolet, 02:38.3789 (227.303)
31. (24) Sage Karam, Chevrolet, 02:38.5210 (227.099)
32. (67) JR Hildebrand, Chevrolet, 02:39.0518 (226.341)
33. (81) Ben Hanley, Chevrolet, 02:41.4948 (222.917)
