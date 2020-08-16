Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report – Daytona Road Course

Team Penske NASCAR Xfinity Series Race Report

Track: Daytona International Speedway Road Course

Race: UNOH 188

Date: August 15, 2020

__________________________________________________

No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang – Austin Cindric

Start: 1st

Stage 1: 1st (Eighth stage win of 2020)

Stage 2: 2nd

Finish: 1st (Seventh career NXS victory)

Status: Running

Laps Completed: 52/52

Laps Led: 21

Point Standings (ahead of second): 1st (+48)

Notes:

Austin Cindric and the No. 22 MoneyLion Ford Mustang team were victorious in the inaugural race at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course Saturday, winning the UNOH 188. The Mooresville, N.C. native led a total of 21 laps, en route to his fifth victory in the last six races of the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) season, tying the record of Sam Ard. Cindric won for the fourth time on a road course and has finished second or better in the last six races. He leads the NXS driver standings by 48 markers ahead of second place Chase Briscoe.

Cindric started the weather-delayed event from the first position after the field was per the new lineup formula which uses three performance metrics of the finishing position from the previous race (weighted 50%), the ranking in team owner points standings (35%), and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%) to determine lineup and pit selection order.

During pace laps, NASCAR decided the track was damp, allowing teams to pit and choose between slick and rain tires. Cindric started the 52-lap race on slicks once the green flag dropped. He took turn-1 wide, losing the first position but quickly regained the lead from Noah Gragson. He extended his lead before the first caution was displayed with three-laps remaining in the first stage. Cindric remained on track during the caution while most of the field came to pit road. Stage 1 restarted with a one-lap sprint and Cindric capturing his eighth stage win of the 2020 season.

Crew chief Brian Wilson made the call to pit during the stage caution for tires, fuel and adjustments. Cindric restarted 17th after a mixture of pit strategy shuffled the running order. Cindric raced his way to the 12th position before the caution waved for the third time on lap 17. With a series of cautions throughout the 15-lap stage, Cindric was able to battle his way to the second position at the conclusion of Stage 2. During the caution, Cindric came to pit road for fuel and tires and restarted the final stage in fourth.

Cindric quickly regained the runner-up position to race leader Chase Briscoe, where he ran until the caution was displayed on lap 42. The driver of the No. 22 MoneyLion Ford came to pit road for four fresh tires and fuel and would hold his position leaving pit road. With three cars remaining on track, Cindric would restart fifth with seven laps remaining. As the field entered turn 1, chaos struck as most of the field missed the turn and the caution was displayed once more with Cindric lining up second. He reclaimed the race lead with five laps remaining and never looked back to capture his seventh career NXS victory.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series is back in action with the Dover International Speedway double header. The first race will take place on Saturday, August 22 at 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio followed by race two on Sunday, August 23 at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN, MRN and Sirius XM NASCAR Radio.

Quote: “I’m not sure anyone was really happy with their race car. Unfortunately, I have a tough perspective of driving really fast high-grip race cars at this track, but great credit to my team — the MoneyLion guys — and everyone that puts this together — Ford Performance, Roush Yates Engines, obviously everyone at Team Penske for working hard. That’s five wins on the year and back-to-back now. I’m really proud of that. I didn’t feel like I drove my best today, but we executed there at the end where it counts and that’s what makes these races so difficult to win.”