SUNNYD launches ‘Chat With Chris’ Contest ahead of Dover Doubleheader

SUNNYD Invites Fans to submit questions for Chris Buescher and Luke Lambert for a chance for a private virtual meet and greet.

CONCORD, N.C. (Aug. 17, 2020) – If you could ask Chris Buescher anything, what would it be? SUNNYD is inviting fans to submit questions for a chance to virtually ask the driver and his crew chief their question, in a pre-race VIP experience before Saturday’s race at Dover International Speedway.

From August 17th through the 21st, fans can submit questions using #ChatWithChris for a chance to participate in a private video call on August 22 before the race at Dover. Five winners will enjoy a pre-race VIP experience to pick the brains of Buescher and his crew chief before the green flag waves in Delaware. See official contest rules here.

Buescher will make his ninth Cup series start at Dover on Saturday, a track where he has an average finish of 24.8. The driver scored his second top-five of the season and his first ever at a road course in the Cup series on Sunday at Daytona. The team currently holds five top-10 finishes and two top-five’s this season.

Coverage for Saturday’s race is set for 4 p.m. EST on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM Channel 90.

About Sunny Delight Beverage Company:

The Sunny Delight Beverage Company is a division of Harvest Hill Beverage Company based in Stamford, CT. Harvest Hill is owned by private equity firm Brynwood Partners, who acquired Sunny Delight Beverage Company from J.W. Childs in February 2016. Harvest Hill markets some of America’s most beloved beverage brands, including SUNNYD, JUICY JUICE, LITTLE HUG, and DAILY’S Cocktails. SUNNYD products are widely distributed through leading retailers in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. For complete nutrition facts, recipe and activity ideas, and other helpful information, visit SunnyD.com. For more information on Harvest Hill, please visit www.HarvestHill.com.

About Roush Fenway Racing

Roush Fenway Racing is one of the most successful teams in NASCAR history, fielding multiple teams in NASCAR Cup Series. In its 33rd season, Roush Fenway is a leader in driver development, having launched the careers for many of the top drivers in the sport. Off-track, Roush Fenway is a leader in NASCAR marketing solutions, having produced multiple award-winning Social Media, digital content and experiential marketing campaigns. Roush Fenway is co-owned by NASCAR Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush and Fenway Sports Group, parent company of Major League Baseball’s Boston Red Sox and English Premier League’s Liverpool F.C. Visit RoushFenway.com, become a fan on Facebook and Instagram, and follow on Twitter at @roushfenway.