ARCA Menards Series East Advance: Dover International Speedway

Track: Dover International Speedway, one-mile oval

Race: 3 of 8

Event: General Tire 125 (125 miles, 125 laps)

Schedule:

Friday, Aug. 21

11:30 a.m……………Practice/qualifying

2:00 p.m…………Race (Trackpass on NBC Gold)

(all times ET)

Taylor Gray, No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion

Taylor Gray will make his first start at The Monster Mile of Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Friday in the ARCA Menards Series East in the No. 17 Ford Performance Fusion. Gray has one prior start in the ARCA East Series. He finished eighth at Toledo (Ohio) Speedway in June.

In addition to his ARCA East start, Gray has five starts in the ARCA Menards Series in the Sioux Chief Short Track Showdown races this year. Of those five starts, the 15-year-old has earned four top-five finishes. He even finished fourth last weekend at the challenging road course of Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway. His best finish so far this season was third, also at Toledo, during the doubleheader weekend three weeks ago.

Gray’s DGR-Crosley team is bringing the same Ford Fusion they raced at Michigan International Speedway earlier this month where Anthony Alfredo finished fifth. He has also spent time on the Ford Performance simulator in Concord, N.C., to prepare for his first race at Dover.

The General Tire 125 will air live at 2 p.m. ET on Trackpass on NBC Gold. The race will be 125 laps (125 miles) and is to be run in three segments. The race will have two breaks, the first at or near the conclusion of lap 35 and the second at or near the conclusion of lap 70.

Gray on Dover: “I’m looking forward to racing at Dover Friday. The track looks fast and seems like it will be a lot of fun. I’m glad I was able to get some laps in at Dover on the Ford Performance simulator. I know DGR-Crosley has run well there the last couple years, so I am confident our team will have good speed. Now that David Gilliland has entered the race as well, I’m sure I can pick up a few pointers from him during the practice/qualifying session.”

David Gilliland, No. 54 Frontline Enterprises Ford Fusion

David Gilliland will be making his first start of the season in any series Friday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway in the ARCA Menards Series East. The DGR-Crosley co-owner will pilot the No. 54 Frontline Enterprises Ford Fusion. Derek Smith will be Gilliland’s crew chief for the race.

The NASCAR veteran has 23 starts at The Monster Mile across the NASCAR national touring series. His best finish at the concrete oval came in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) in 2018 when he finished fourth. This will be Gilliland’s first start at Dover since that 2018 NGROTS race.

His DGR-Crosley team is bringing the same Ford Fusion which Tanner Gray raced at Pocono, and Thad Moffitt raced at Kansas and Michigan. Moffitt scored top-10 finishes in both of those races.

Gilliland on Dover: “I haven’t raced one of our cars all year, so I figured this would be a good chance to work on some stuff and see where we can make improvements in our program. This will also be Taylor Gray’s first start at Dover, so if I can help him in any way then that will be great. This will actually be my first start in the ARCA Series, although I have run several K&N East and West races over the years, which have now become part of ARCA. Dover is a fun track, so I’m looking forward to getting back behind the wheel.”