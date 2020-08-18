Arlon to Sponsor Brett Moffitt at Dover International Speedway

Statesville, N.C. (Aug. 18, 2020) – Arlon and GMS Racing announced today the extension of their partnership to include primary sponsorship of Brett Moffitt’s No. 23 Chevrolet Silverado in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series event at Dover International Speedway.

Arlon produces millions of linear feet of cast vinyl for customers around the world. GMS Racing began partnering with Arlon in 2019 to supply materials for their in-house graphics shop, which designs and prints wraps for the team’s five Gander Trucks entries as well as its ARCA Racing Series team.

“Our partnership with GMS Racing is driven by the authentic integration of Arlon prodcuts in the sport of racing,” said Nicole Witt, Director of Marketing – The Americas. “This partnership allows us to deliver the best products to a company that is paving the way.”

The No. 23 Arlon Silverado will make its debut at Dover International Speedway on Friday, Aug. 21 at 5pm ET on FS1 and MRN.

About Arlon – Arlon Graphics, LLC, manufactures and markets a full line of high quality pressure sensitive cut vinyl, flexible substrates and print media films for the digital imaging, signage, screen printing and vehicle graphic industries. Arlon is headquartered in Placentia, CA, with strategically positioned distributions out of Australia, Europe, Latin America and the UK to service our customers worldwide.

About GMS Racing – GMS Racing competes full-time in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series with drivers Brett Moffitt, Sheldon Creed, Tyler Ankrum and Zane Smith as well as part-time with David Gravel and Chase Purdy. The team also competes in the ARCA Racing Series with Sam Mayer. Since the team began in 2014, GMS Racing won the 2016 Gander Trucks Championship, the 2015 ARCA Racing Series championship as well as the 2019 ARCA East championship and has grown to occupy several buildings located in Statesville, N.C. The campus also includes operations for GMS Fabrication. More information can be found at https:/gmsracing.net