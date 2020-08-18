GMS Racing Gander Trucks Dover Preview

Sheldon Creed, No. 2 Chevy Accessories Chevrolet Silverado

Dover International Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 3, Laps led: 59

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 12, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 7, Wins: 2, Stage wins: 4, Laps led: 106

Notes:

– Sheldon Creed led a career high 59 laps in the 2019 event at Dover International Speedway before a late race incident took him out of contention.

– Creed and the No. 2 team will compete with chassis No. 324 this weekend in Dover. This chassis went to victory lane at Kentucky and has earned four top 10s in five starts in 2020.

– Creed is currently sixth in the championship standings and is locked into the playoffs with his wins at Kentucky and the Daytona Road Course.

Quote:

“Dover is so challenging as a driver and the transitions in and out of the corner are so drastic you need to have a good truck setup. My guys have been working hard in the shop to bring fast Chevys to the track every single week so I’m excited to get out there and see what we can do.”

Zane Smith, No. 21 On The House Cocktail Mix Chevrolet Silverado

Dover International Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Dover International Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 12, Best start: 1, Best finish: 1, Top 5s: 3, Top 10s: 7, Wins: 1, Stage Wins: 3, Laps led: 132

Notes:

– Zane Smith has a pair of ninth-place finishes at Dover International Speedway in two NASCAR Xfinity Series starts at the track in 2019.

– Smith and the No. 21 team will compete with chassis No. 330 this weekend in Dover. Smith has led 33 laps in two starts with this chassis in 2020.

– Smith is currently third in the championship standings and is locked into the playoffs with his win at Michigan.

Quote:

“I’m pumped to get back at it at Dover. It’s one of my favorite tracks and I had a strong run there in both Xfinity races last year. It’s a challenging track, but it really puts a lot into the driver’s hands. My guys bring me a fast Silverado every single week and I’m looking forward to making a run at another win on Friday.”

Brett Moffitt, No. 23 Arlon Chevrolet Silverado

Dover International Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 2, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Laps led: 81

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 12, Best start: 1, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 4, Top 10s: 7, Stage wins: 4, Laps led: 100

Notes:

– Brett Moffitt finished second in last year’s race at Dover after winning his first career pole and leading 81 laps.

– Moffitt and the No. 23 team will utilize chassis No. 328 this week in Dover. This is the same chassis the team took to Homestead in June.

– Moffitt has finished runner up in two of the last four Gander Trucks races.

– Moffitt is currently second in championship points standings and is 84 points above the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“I really enjoy racing at Dover. It’s a demanding track and provides a good challenge for the drivers. It puts a lot back in the drivers’ hands, but it’s important to have some security to make speed as well. We’ve been hitting our stride the last few weeks, just still waiting and working towards that first win.”

Sam Mayer, No. 24 All Weather Armour Chevrolet Silverado

Dover International Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts at Dover International Speedway.

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– No prior Gander Trucks starts in 2020.

Notes:

– Sam Mayer will make his first Gander Trucks start of the season on Friday at Dover International Speedway. Mayer has three career Gander Trucks starts, most notably Martinsville in 2019 where he won the second stage and led 33 laps.

– All Weather Armour, a top designer and manufacturer of the most advanced gutter guards and ice dam prevention technology, will serve as primary sponsor for Mayer this weekend.

– Mayer and the No. 24 team will utilize chassis No. 308 this week in Dover. This chassis was a backup throughout the 2019 season for GMS and raced at Atlanta and Charlotte in 2019.

– Mayer will pull double duty on Friday, competing in the ARCA East Series race before the Gander Trucks event.

Quote:

“Going to Dover in the Gander Trucks series for the first time is going to be a big learning curve for me. I know my GMS team will bring a fast Silverado to the track. We might even have a shot to win at the end of it!”

Tyler Ankrum, No. 26 LiUNA! Chevrolet Silverado

Dover International Speedway Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 1, Best start: 10, Best finish: 9

2020 Gander Trucks Stats

– Starts: 12, Best start: 2, Best finish: 2, Top 5s: 2, Top 10s: 5, Laps led: 1

Notes:

– Tyler Ankrum earned a top 10 in his series debut at Dover in 2019 and has one K&N East Series start at the track.

– Ankrum and the No. 26 will utilize chassis No. 329 this Friday in Dover. Ankrum last competed with this chassis at Atlanta in June.

– Ankrum is currently ninth in the championship standing, five points above the playoff cutoff line.

Quote:

“I really like racing at Dover. I’ve had really good runs here before and I expect the same this weekend. Obviously want to win, but we have to be smart and have a solid day to get us a little bit more conformable in the playoffs picture. We made huge gains last week on the road course, but just need to keep digging.”

