Jeremy Clements Racing to Honor South Carolina’s NASCAR Champions at Darlington

Spartanburg, SC – Jeremy Clements will pilot a NASCAR Champions inspired throwback paint scheme for this year’s Sports Clip VFW 200. This unique livery will honor the five champions born in South Carolina from both the CUP and XFINITY Series’ and will be sponsored by long-time partners Repairables.com.

The list includes:

CUP series; Buck Baker (Richburg, SC – C 1957-58), David Pearson (Spartanburg, SC – C 1966, 1968-69), Cale Yarborough (Timmonsville, SC – C 1976-78)

XFINITY Series; Sam Ard (Pamplico, SC – C 1983-84) and Larry Pearson (Spartanburg, SC – C 1986-87)

“This is a pretty cool scheme we have this year and a little something different for the Fans,” Clements said, “Although I didn’t get to see any of these guys race in their heyday, there are some real Legends of our sport riding our car for throwback weekend and I’m so honored to represent them,” Clements went on to say.

This is the sixth year that Darlington will hold NASCAR Throwback weekend. Jeremy will make his eleventh career start at the Lady In Black. He recorded his best career finish of 8th in 2016.

Fans are welcome to join JCR on the Fan Deck and Ride with Jeremy on Saturday, September 5th. Please see Jeremy Clements Racing on Facebook or www.jeremyclements51.com for more details.