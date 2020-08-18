Labor Day Weekend Schedule Adjustment Adds New Venue to ARCA Menards Series Calendar

Madison Race Relocated to Lebanon I-44 Speedway, DuQuoin Event Postponed

Toledo, Ohio (August 18, 2020) – The Automobile Racing Club of America has adjusted its Labor Day weekend schedule for both the ARCA Menards Series and the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS, which now includes a unique ARCA weekend doubleheader at Lebanon I-44 Speedway in Lebanon, Missouri. The weekend opens with the ARCA Menards Series on Saturday night and closes with the ARCA/CRA Super Series Powered by JEGS on Sunday, an event relocated from Winchester Speedway in Indiana.

The adjustment moves the race originally scheduled for August 7 at Wisconsin’s Madison International Speedway to Saturday, September 5 at Lebanon I-44 Speedway. The race at DuQuoin State Fairgrounds, which was originally slated for Labor Day weekend, has been postponed. ARCA and event promoters Track Enterprises are working with state and local officials to reschedule races at both the Illinois State Fairgrounds in Springfield and DuQuoin mile dirt tracks.

The revised ARCA Labor Day Weekend schedule:

Saturday, September 5 –The ARCA Menards Series will make its first visit to the banked 3/8-mile I-44 Speedway. The ARCA Menards Series West – formerly known as the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West – raced at I-44 in 2012 with current ARCA Menards Series championship leader Michael Self collecting the victory. The schedule for the day includes practice for both the ARCA Menards Series and ARCA/CRA Super Series, ARCA Menards Series General Tire Pole Qualifying, and the green flag for the night’s 200-lap main event at 9 pm ET/8 pm CT. The race will be televised live flag-to-flag on MAVTV and streamed live on TrackPass on NBC Sports Gold.

Sunday, September 6 – The ARCA/CRA Super Series takes to I-44 Speedway for a 100-lap feature, relocated from Winchester Speedway after the cancellation of the track’s annual Labor Day Stock Car Festival. The ARCA/CRA Super Series will run in conjunction with the JEGS/CRA All-Star Tour Presented by Chevrolet Performance, which will also run a 100-lap feature. All the night’s action will be streamed live on Speed51.

In addition to the changes to Labor Day weekend, the September 17 Bush’s Beans 200 at Bristol Motor Speedway will now pay championship points for the ARCA Menards Series, Sioux Chief Showdown, and ARCA Menards Series East.

The updated, revised 2020 ARCA Menards Series schedule through September 17:

8/21 – Dover International Speedway, AMSE, 2 pm ET, TrackPass

8/22 – Colorado National Speedway, AMSW, 7 pm ET, TrackPass

8/29 – World Wide Technology Raceway, AMS/SCS, 6 pm ET, MAVTV

9/5 – I-44 Speedway, AMS/SCS, 9 pm ET, MAVTV

9/12 – New Hampshire Motor Speedway, AMSE, 2:30 pm ET, TrackPass

9/17 – Bristol Motor Speedway, AMS/SCS/AMSE, 9:30 pm ET, FS1