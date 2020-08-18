NGROTS Advance: Todd Gilliland – Dover International Speedway

‌Track: Dover International Speedway, one-mile oval

Race: 13 of 23

Event: KDI Office Technology 200 (200 miles, 200 laps)

Schedule:

Friday, August 21

5:00 p.m………….Race (FS1)

(all times ET)

Todd Gilliland, No. 38 The Pete Store Ford F-150

With only four races remaining before the playoffs, Todd Gilliland has his work cut out for him this Friday at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. After an alternator issue left him in 33rd place last weekend at the Daytona road course, he is now only two points above the cut line for the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) playoffs. A win at Dover would lock him in, but more bad luck could leave him on the outside looking in.

Gilliland has three NGROTS starts at The Monster Mile with a best finish of 10th in 2018. He also has three starts there in K&N East competition with a best finish of third last year.

This Friday the Front Row Motorsports team will be taking the same Ford F-150 Gilliland raced in the doubleheader races at Kansas Speedway in July where he finished 10th and 20th after a flat tire late in the race.

Gilliland will have a new sponsor on his truck this weekend. The Pete Store is a growing network of Peterbilt truck dealerships, with locations spanning the Eastern United States. Through their exclusive Peterbilt dealerships they offer sales of new and pre-owned trucks, truck parts, body shops, and truck service. A recipient of numerous awards, including Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year (2004, 2016 and 2018), The Pete Store is a respected dealer in the transportation industry with a track record for quality support.

The KDI Office Technology 200 from Dover International Speedway will be run on Friday, Aug. 21 at 5 p.m. ET. The race will be broadcast live on FS1. The 200-lap race will be broken into three segments with stage-ending cautions on laps 45 and 90.

Quick Facts:

Number of Truck Series Starts at Dover: 3

Best Start: 3rd (2018)

Best Finish: 10th (2018)

2020 Driver Point Standings: 10th (+2 above playoff cut line)

Gilliland on Dover: “I’ve run about four, or five races at Dover between K&N and Trucks and I think I’ve finished one race. We’re definitely looking to have a good run this weekend. Every one of these races is super important where we are right now on the bubble for the playoff cut line. I have to clear my memory and go into Dover with a clean slate every time to not be intimidated from past results. I know our Front Row Motorsports team is capable of bringing a truck with winning speed, but it’s about being able to wrap the bottom early and maybe move up if there are opportunities to do that. I’d say just carrying a lot of speed is the number one goal through the turns.”