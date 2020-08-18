Steer Away From Car Accidents with These Tips

The start of the year has brought changes to everyone (in a negative way), with the COVID-19 outbreak and all, things and the new norms have changed drastically. We all want this year to be better and for this pandemic to be over, and we wish for nothing but good fortune. While luck plays a part in our lives, most of the events get based on our decisions and actions. With the lockdown measures being lifted and with people on the road again, people are prone to auto accidents again.

There are many reasons why these accidents happen. A lot can get associated with mechanical errors which cannot be prevented and some to the roads and highways. However, there are also many which we can point to human error and carelessness.

Did you know that there are also many experts when it comes to road accidents? These experts are committed and dedicated to studying the main reasons and causes for different road accidents and incidents, getting to the root of it, and finding solutions on minimizing these causes. They spend a lot of time, years, mostly to do their researches and studies. They are in pursuit of making the roads safer for everyone, not just the drivers and passengers but also all pedestrians who might be in the way when these accidents happen.

Whether you are a new driver or not, it is imperative to be careful at all times when driving. It doesn’t matter whether you are alone or with passengers. Everything counts since even the slightest and tiniest error can cause huge trouble. Here are some precautionary tips for you when traversing any road.

As a driver, you should be aware that accidents can happen anytime, for many different reasons. And although there are many which you cannot control, there are also some which can get prevented if you try to practice caution. Here are some tips you can follow as given by experts.

Be Alert of Blind Spots

Roads are built in different ways, and some are better than others. However, there are many highways that are somehow challenging to traverse since they have a lot of curves and sometimes they are too narrow. Whether you are a good navigator or a beginner driver, you have to make sure that you drive carefully along these roads. And additionally, when there is a lot of traffic, you may notice there are a lot of blind spots too. What you can do is to ensure that your rearview mirror, as well as your side mirrors, are appropriately positioned to offer you a panoramic view behind you. It helps a lot in making sure that you have a broad view of your surroundings for better driving.

Keep Your Eyes on the Road

One of the easiest and yet most difficult things to follow among many drivers is to keep their eyes on the road. Most of the time, when one is in a hurry, it is a temptation to do so many things all at once. Some use their time driving while eating, texting, calling, putting on makeup, changing, and reading. Yes, you may lead a hectic lifestyle, but you also need to learn to value your life and the others. Doing these things may present a considerable mistake to you since accidents can happen in a split second, and you may regret it your entire life. So the best thing you can do is prevent it from happening by making sure that you stay focused when driving and your eyes are always on the road.

Also read: How to Pay Maximum Attention While Driving

Keep Your Hands on the Steering Wheel

Never make the mistake of letting your steering wheel go loose. Whatever you do, make sure that one hand is holding your steering wheel. A few seconds of allowing it may cause many different types of accidents.

Practice Caution with Traffic

Stop, look, and listen don’t just apply to the pedestrian but also all drivers. Before merging into a busy lane or highway and before crossing an intersection, look both ways and check for incoming cars. Even if we say there are street lights to guide us, there are many who runs the red lights, and that’s when many problems come. On the other hand, when you are coursing near school or neighborhoods, go slowly, even when you are in a hurry. Kids and even teenagers tend to pop up everywhere, and when you are going fast, it will be difficult to stop.

Do Not Drink and Drive

Drunk driving is one of the major concerns here in the United States. And if you live in a state like Texas where their laws are stringent, it is best to be careful all the time. The best thing you can do is never drive when you have been drinking. It is not just to avoid getting on the wrong side of the law, but it is also for your safety, your passengers, and everyone else on the road. However, if you get in trouble for DWI, consult a lawyer who can assist you so your life will not get messed up.

A lot of attorneys and other authorities often caution people never to drink and drive as it brings nothing but stress and misfortune. However, there are still many who do not listen. Whenever you cannot prevent yourself from drinking, find another means to get home aside from driving. It is better to be safe than regretting your decisions afterward.

Follow Road Signs and Signals

Another thing you need to remember is to follow road signs and signals. Even if you think you are familiar with the road, if it says to slow down, then do so. It is also wise to stay within the set speed limit to avoid any accidents. Following road signs and signals look too simple but when followed appropriately, it can save your life, and it can save you from a lot of stress and regrets.

Perform Engine Maintenance Regularly

Whenever your car has engine trouble, it is wise to ensure that you fix it immediately. Big problems usually arise from small difficulties. And while they are still small, they are easy to fix and are affordable, but when it gets worse, they could cost you thousands of dollars.

About the Contributor:

Chris O’Brien has been handling personal injury cases in Western New York for more than 30 years. He enjoys a national reputation as not only a trial lawyer but also an educator of other trial lawyers. At the same time that he has recovered 20 million or multi-million dollar settlements on behalf of his clients, Chris has also taught trial skills in 21 states, districts, and territories as well as 2 provinces in Canada. He currently serves as the Co-Chair of the National College of Advocacy, has been a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum for 20 years, and has been named as one of Western New York’s Top Ten Lawyers by Buffalo Business First.