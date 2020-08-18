What To Do When Involved in a Car Crash? and how to avoid it.

Did you know that it is almost six to seven million of road and car accidents happen per year all over the United States? But the good thing is, most of them only damages property and only a few deals significant damage including fatal injuries or death of a person. Even if you are a defensive driver by nature, some people drive carelessly on the road, which can still take you by surprise.

If you are a driver and you own a car, then it is imperative to know some basics of what to do whenever you get involved in a vehicular accident. In this article, we are going to discuss six essential things that one should be aware of, especially when involved in a car accident.

Do Not Leave the Scene

This is something that most people don’t do since they are probably scared of what could possibly happen next. However, leaving the scene will only put yourself in serious trouble since authorities might charge you with a hit-and-run violation.

Immediately Call the Authorities

Whether it be the police or 911, it is vital that you make the call quickly and report the incident. No matter who caused the accident, either you or the other party involved, reporting the incident immediately in a wise move even if there are no fatal injuries and only minimal damage.

Thoroughly Check Your Passengers and Yourself

If you have someone or people with you in the car, check them carefully for any possible wounds and injuries. Ask for immediate assistance whether by calling the police or asking help from the people nearby, especially if your passengers are hurt and if you have kids. Also, don’t forget to check yourself from any injuries as well. If you or your passengers got injured during the crash, make sure to call a trusted attorney who specializes in personal injury, check r&a maryland accident firm to know more about personal injuries.

Be Calm and Cooperate

If you are able and can talk with the other party, then be calm and get essential information about them such as their names, address, and contact number. When authorities arrive, make sure to tell them accurate information about what happened. Be Honest and avoid telling them speculations or misstate any of the facts, let them do the investigation and the conclusion of the incident.

Make Sure to Take Photographs

As part of collecting information, make sure also to take pictures of the accident. However, it is also advisable not to move or touch anything from the scene. Take a photo on every side and every angle of the scene, your car and the other party’s car. If there are visible injuries, make sure to document it also. You can use these pictures for legal purposes in the future.

Be Responsible

In the event that you are the culprit of the accident, and let’s say because of drunk driving. Be responsible and face possible charges such as DWI or DUI. Vehicular accidents can happen anytime, so always keep in mind those things mentioned above so you can always come prepared. Things can be troublesome and exhausting when involved in car crashes, so the best thing will be to drive safely and avoid getting in a car accident.

How Do I Avoid Getting In A Car Accident?

Car accidents happen every day, wherever you are in the world. It is one of the most common types of crashes and one which often causes a lot of damage. However, we also have to take credit that car accidents can often get prevented in so many different ways. While there are many instances that you can’t control, the number of crashes can significantly be lessened when caution is practiced. When you get in an accident, your life is not the only one in danger, the presence of your passengers as well as other motorists and pedestrians can also be at risk. Also, damages on the property can also be massive, and accidents can get you on the wrong side of the law and give you a lot of stress.

There are many ways you can prevent getting into an accident on the road. Here are some safety precautions for you to follow. They may be simple but they are instrumental, and they could even save your life and prevent you from getting in a lot of trouble.

Keep Your Focus on the Road

Simple as it is, there are a lot of drivers who do not pay attention to the road. You cannot blame them since most lead a hectic lifestyle. However, you need to understand that this action can result in terrible things. A few seconds of inattention can cost a life and a lifelong of regrets. Do not multitask when driving. Do not text or read messages. Avoid using your gadgets and as much as possible, do not eat while driving too. If you need to do something urgently, it is best to park on the side of the road and do it quickly rather than risking any accidents. Give your full attention on the way at all times.

Keep Your Car Clean and Well-Maintained

One of the secrets to having your car running in full gear is to keep it clean and well-maintained. What you can do is make sure it gets washed regularly and take it to a car detailing service once or twice a year. Whenever your car gets detailed, every surface is cleaned and polished which means it helps the vehicle perform its best. so we can help you out. Another thing you need to remember is that minor issues often become huge and significant problems if not taken care of early. It could also cost you a lot of money so whenever there are minor issues, make sure that you have them fixed immediately.

Do Not Drink and Drive

One of the most common causes of car accidents is drunk driving. It is advisable never to drink and drive whatever the situation may be. You might not take it seriously, but there are too many accidents because of drunk driving. And when you get sober, you will start to see the damages and regret the consequences, and they are irreversible.

Follow Traffic Rules

The simplest thing you can do is to abide by traffic rules and regulations. It is straightforward and sometimes dull, but it will keep you out of trouble.

Contributor Credits

Mr. Bruce Robinson leads the firm of Robinson and Associates, which he opened over 25 years ago. Following his years of litigation in personal injury, murder, and automobile accidents, he also focuses on serving individuals who have been charged with alcohol-related offenses such as DWI and DUI’s. His firm additionally specializes in representation for personal injury, primarily for serious motor vehicle accident cases.

Mr. Robinson has been practicing law in the state of Maryland for nearly 30 years and received his J.D. from the University of Maryland School of Law in Baltimore, Maryland. Robinson and Associates now have several locations throughout Maryland Virginia.