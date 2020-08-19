BMW i Andretti Motorsport retains Maximilian Günther for Season 7

Continuing on a day of multiple announcements in the FIA ABB Formula E world is the BMW i Andretti Motorsport team.

With former team driver Alexander Sims leaving for Mahindra Racing, BMW i Andretti Motorsport announces they confirmed Maximilian Gunther for the 2021 season. The season will mark Gunther’s second with BMW i Andretti.

“I am delighted to continue racing for BMW i Andretti Motorsport in Formula E, and to go in pursuit of titles with them,” Gunther said. “I have felt right at home from the moment I was included in the squad of BMW works drivers last year. I am very happy to remain a part of the BMW family. We have made it onto the podium three times in our first year together, twice as winners. In the Drivers’ Championship, we were in contention for second place until the final race. That shows how strong our package was. Formula E will be promoted to FIA World Championship status next season, and the first World Championship title is extra motivation for us. We will continue to work hard and do all we can to continue to make a statement and enjoy more success next year.”

Gunther is coming off finishing ninth in the championship season points standings along with two victories at the Santiago and Berlin E-Prix’s.

Jens Marquard, BMW’s Group Motorsport Director, says the team is excited about having Gunther for another season and also comments on Sims exit.

“I’m delighted to take on the next Formula E season with Maximilian Günther. It is incredibly valuable for the team to have a driver so focussed, professional and fast despite his young age at BMW i Andretti Motorsport. His two victories this season in Santiago and Berlin were real highlights. Maximilian will build on the experience gained in Season 6. The team and he will be even better in tune with each other. All this will hopefully lead to even more success on the racetrack,” said BMW Group Motorsport Director Jens Marquardt. “As far as the departure of Alexander Sims is concerned, the key thing for me is that we go our separate ways in Formula E by mutual agreement. We had two great seasons together. Alexander has matured from a rookie to a winner at BMW i Andretti Motorsport. It was a great pleasure to watch him during his big weekend in Diriyah. We regret that we won’t race together next season, wish him all the best for the next chapter in his Formula E career and look forward to the sporting contest on the track.”

BMW i Andretti Motorsport will announce their full driver lineup in due time.

