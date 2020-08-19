Chastain Seeks Adrenaline Rush Going into Dover Doubleheader

Ross Chastain Notes

Best start at Dover International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 10th (2019)

Best finish at Dover International Speedway in the NXS: 12th (2016, 2017 & 2019)

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Dover International Speedway in the NXS: 8th (2018)

Best finish at Dover International Speedway in the NXS: 4th (2019)

Doubleheader Race Notes

Saturday, August 22 at 12:30PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 45/90/200 Laps

Sunday, August 23 at 1:30pm ET on NBCSN

Stages: 45/90/200 Laps

Ross Chastain Quote

“It’s finally Dover weekend. I’m so ready to go to the Monster Mile. I’ve spent so much time there over the years, a lot of people think that I might be from there, but I’m not. I just really enjoy the track, the people and the state. I can’t wait to get up there in our BeAMoose.org Chevy No. 10 car. We think we will have a chance to win. We’ve really put a lot of effort into this race. I want to run good, and the team wants to go get two victories for our double header.

Driving off into turn one is unlike any other track on the circuit. It’s such an adrenaline rush, and I can’t wait to get up there and go racing in the Xfinity Series. We’ll see what we’ve got.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.