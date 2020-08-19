Elliott to start on pole position at Dover on Saturday

Chase Elliott will start on pole position in the first of two NASCAR Cup Series races at Dover International Speedway this upcoming weekend on Saturday, August 22.

The Dawsonville, Georgia, native, is coming off a historic win last weekend at the Daytona International Speedway Road Course, a victory which was his second of the season, eighth of his Cup career and made him the fifth multi-winner of this year’s season. In earning the pole position for Saturday’s race at Dover based on three statistical categories (owner points standings, results from a previous Cup race and fastest lap from a previous Cup race), he will lead the field to the green flag for the third time this season.

Denny Hamlin, who finished in the runner-up position behind Elliott at Daytona, will start alongside him on the front row. Martin Truex Jr., Clint Bowyer and Joey Logano will start in the top five. Jimmie Johnson, a 10-time Dover winner who will make his final two starts at the track this weekend, will start in sixth place followed by Brad Keselowski, William Byron, Kurt Busch and regular-season leader Kevin Harvick. Alex Bowman and Chris Buescher will start 11th and 12th.

Starting in positions 13-26 are Erik Jones, Matt DiBenedetto, Michael McDowell, rookie Tyler Reddick, Aric Almirola, rookie Christopher Bell, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Ryan Blaney, rookie Cole Custer, Kyle Busch, Ryan Newman, Bubba Wallace, Ty Dillon and Matt Kenseth.

Starting in positions 27-40 are Ryan Preece, Daniel Suarez, Corey LaJoie, rookie Brennan Poole, rookie John Hunter Nemechek, Austin Dillon, Timmy Hill, J.J. Yeley, rookie Quin Houff, Reed Sorenson, Josh Bilicki, Joey Gase, Garrett Smithley and B.J. McLeod.

Though he is scheduled to start in 32nd place on Saturday, Austin Dillon continues to await his status and medical clearance to return to racing after missing last weekend’s race at Daytona due to being diagnosed with COVID-19 symptoms a day prior to the main event.

The results from Saturday will determine the lineup for the second Cup Dover race on Sunday, August 23, where only the top-20 finishers on Saturday will be inverted for Sunday’s race.

The first NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover this upcoming weekend will occur on August 22 at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN. The second Cup race at Dover will occur the following day on August 23 at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and it will cap off an eventful weekend of racing in Dover, Delaware, featuring the ARCA Menards Series East, the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series (which will also compete twice on Saturday and Sunday with the Cup Series).