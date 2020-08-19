Haley Excited for High-Banked Monster Mile

Justin Haley Notes

Best start at Dover International Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS): 11th (2019)

Best finish at Dover International Speedway in the NXS: 4th (2019)

Haley earned Kaulig Racing its best finish at Dover International Speedway in 2019

Kaulig Racing Notes

Best start Dover International Speedway in the NXS: 8th (2018)

Best finish at Dover International Speedway in the NXS: 4th (2019)

Doubleheader Race Notes

Saturday, August 22 at 12:30PM ET on NBCSN

Stages: 45/90/200 Laps

Sunday, August 23 at 1:30pm ET on NBCSN

Stages: 45/90/200 Laps

Justin Haley Quote

“I can’t wait to get to Delaware this weekend to race at Dover, one of my favorite race tracks. They call it the Monster Mile. It’s a one-mile concrete oval, super high banked. You drop into the corner. There’s not a race track like it. I cannot wait to get my No. 11 LeafFilter Gutter Protection Chevrolet Camaro out there, like always. It’s going to be a double-header weekend, so we have two shots for some trophies. We’re going to hopefully bring two trophies home within the Kaulig Racing organization. It’s one of my favorites – it’s bad to the bone. I can’t wait to get out there. No practice and the new qualifying format. I don’t think we will be starting too great this week, but we still should be up there thanks to our awesome points that we’ve collected throughout this season. Hopefully we can get some ‘W’s’.”

About Kaulig Racing™

Kaulig Racing™ is a full-time multi-car NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) team, owned by award winning entrepreneur, Matt Kaulig. Established in 2016 Kaulig Racing™ has made the NXS Playoffs consecutively each season since the playoff system started. Kaulig Racing fields two full-time entries; the No. 10 Chevrolet driven by Ross Chastain and the No. 11 Chevrolet driven by Justin Haley, as well as, a part-time entry – the No. 16 driven by AJ Allmendinger. Kaulig Racing™ earned two wins in 2019 and have come to be one of the top competitors on track each weekend. To learn more about the team, visit kauligracing.com.

About LeafFilter Gutter Protection™

Since 2005, LeafFilter Gutter Protection™ has revolutionized the gutter protection industry. The company is proud to have grown from one small office in Hudson, Ohio to the largest direct to customer home products company in the nation and the leading choice in gutter protection systems. Once installed on a homeowner’s existing gutters, LeafFilter Gutter Protection eliminates gutter cleaning for life. With more than 70 million feet of gutter guards installed on homes across the United States and Canada, LeafFilter Gutter Protection has the knowledge and expertise to guarantee that nothing, but water, will get into your gutters. Learn more about LeafFilter Gutter Protection and request a free estimate at www.leaffilter.com.