JR Motorsports — NXS Dover Preview

JR MOTORSPORTS TEAM PREVIEW:

TRACK: Dover International Speedway

RACE 1: Drydene 200 (200 laps / 200 miles)

RACE 2: Drydene 200 (200 laps / 200 miles)

DATE 1: Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020

DATE 2: Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020

Broadcast Information Race One – TV: 12:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN / Radio: 12 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Broadcast Information Race Two – TV: 1 p.m. ET on NBCSN / Radio: 12:30 p.m. ET on MRN and Sirius XM Ch. 90

Jeb Burton

Race One: No. 8 State Water Heaters Chevrolet

• Jeb Burton is set to make his sixth start this season behind the wheel of the No. 8 Chevrolet in the first of two races at Dover on Saturday.

• Burton has recorded a best finish of 12th in two previous starts in the NXS at Dover.

• Burton has also scored a best finish of ninth in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series at the 1-mile oval.

• State Water Heaters, a leader in the water heating industry, will be on board the No. 8 for the second time in 2020 on Saturday in Dover.

Justin Allgaier

Race One & Two: No. 7 FFA Chevrolet

• Justin Allgaier is a previous winner at Dover, leading 104 laps on his way to a victory in 2018. In his past five starts at the track, he’s finished third or better.

• In 18 NXS starts at the track, the 34-year-old driver has eight top fives and 11 top 10s, including his win.

• In Allgaier’s most recent start at Dover last fall, he led 67 laps and swept the first two stages, taking home a runner-up finish.

• This season, Allgaier has led 207 laps on tracks measuring 1 mile or less and claimed two stage wins.

Noah Gragson

Race One & Two: No. 9 Bass Pro Shops / TrueTimber / Black Rifle Coffee Chevrolet

• Noah Gragson has three starts in the NXS at Dover with a best finish of seventh coming in the Spring of 2019.

• At tracks that are between 1-2 miles in length, Gragson has an average finish of 9.5 including eight top fives, 19 top 10s and 413 laps led.

• After 19 races in the 2020 season, Gragson leads the way for JRM with two wins, nine top fives, 13 top 10s and is currently third in the championship standings.

• Gragson is currently tied for the series lead in stage wins. He has scored a total of eight in the 2020 season.

Michael Annett

Race One & Two: No. 1 Pilot Flying J Chevrolet

• Michael Annett enters this week’s races at Dover International Speedway having recorded top-10 finishes in

seven of the last eight NASCAR Xfinity Series events.

• Annett is on a streak of two straight top-10 finishes at Dover, having finished 10th and sixth last season.

• Annett is always around at the end at Dover, having completed all but 10 of the 3,214 laps of competition in his starts there. His best finish is third, in the fall of 2012.

• Annett’s average finish of 12.7 is his second best among the tracks on the schedule, behind only Kentucky at 11.1.

Daniel Hemric

Race Two: No. 8 Poppy Bank Chevrolet

• Daniel Hemric will be piloting the No. 8 Poppy Bank Chevrolet for the second of two NXS events at Dover on Sunday.

• In four previous NXS starts at the Monster Mile, Hemric has two top fives and three top 10s with a best finish of third coming in May of 2018.

• Hemric has made a combined eight starts at Dover between the NASCAR Cup Series, NXS and the Truck Series, recording a combined three top fives and five top 10s.

• Through 13 NXS starts in 2020, Hemric has earned a best finish of second at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May.

Driver Quotes

“Dover is a good track for us on the No. 1 Pilot Flying J team. We have good cars there and the racing seems to suit my style. We are in good shape in the points, and we need to hit that extra gear for the playoffs. Dover is a good place to do that. We’ve been on a roll here lately with a lot of top-10 finishes and we are after a couple more this weekend.” – Michael Annett

“Dover is a place where we have had a lot of success at in the past, so I’m really looking forward to heading there for the doubleheader weekend. We’re also fortunate to have a great organization on the car. FFA does a lot to empower today’s youth through agricultural education and I’m honored to be able to display their colors on our Camaro and bring more awareness to what they do. I can’t think of a better way to do that than to get them to Victory Lane.” – Justin Allgaier

“I can’t wait to get to Dover this weekend with our State Water Heaters Chevrolet. I feel extremely confident that we will unload with a lot of speed and be in contention all day long. State has always been such a great supporter through the years and hopefully we can give them a great run and be in contention for the win when it counts at the end on Saturday.” – Jeb Burton

“Dover has always been a track that I have enjoyed going to. Whether that be here in the Xfinity Series, or in the trucks or a Cup car, it’s just been a track that has really suited me over the years. That gives me a ton of confidence heading into the second half of this weekend’s doubleheader. Hopefully Jeb (Burton) can have a solid day and be in contention on Saturday and then we can follow suit and fight for the victory on Sunday. I’m ready to get there and see what we can do.” – Daniel Hemric

“Dover was a pretty good track for me when I was in the Truck Series and it has been fairly good for me while in the NXS. I’ve finished seventh here two times and I think our No. 9 JR Motorsports team is back on the right path. We’ve been able to run up ,front and have scored a couple top-10 finishes these last couple of weeks so I am hopeful we can continue these strong runs and be there towards the end both on Saturday and Sunday.” – Noah Gragson

JRM Team Updates

• JRM at the Monster Mile: In 67 NXS starts at Dover International Speedway, JR Motorsports has scored three wins, 21 top five and 41 top-10 finishes. Brad Keselowski scored the organization’s first victory at 1-mile oval in May 2009 with Regan Smith and Justin Allgaier following suit in October 2015 and May 2018, respectively.

• JRM Doubleheader Weekends: This weekend’s doubleheader in Dover marks the third time in 2020 that the NASCAR Xfinity Series will be racing at the same venue twice in one weekend. In the two previous doubleheader weekends at Homestead-Miami Speedway and Kentucky Speedway, JRM has earned a combined five top fives and nine top 10s.

• FFA’s Give the Gift of Blue: This weekend Justin Allgaier’s No. 7 Camaro will feature a special blue and gold FFA scheme that highlight’s the national youth organization’s Give the Gift of Blue program, which helps provide the official FFA jacket to members who would otherwise be unable to own their own. This year, the National FFA Foundation was able to gift its 10,000th jacket through the program. For more information on the FFA Give the Gift of Blue program or to make a donation, click here or visit FFA.org/GIVEblue.