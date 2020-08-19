Roush Fenway Weekly Advance | Dover Doubleheader

Another NASCAR Doubleheader is on tap this weekend as the series heads north to ‘The Monster Mile’ for a pair of 311-mile races Saturday and Sunday afternoon. Dover is historically Jack Roush’s third-most productive track on the circuit with 17 wins all-time, including nine in the Cup Series. Additionally, Ryan Newman has three Cup wins of his own at the track, and Chris Buescher visited victory lane once in the Xfinity Series.

Dover International Speedway (1-Mile)

Drydene 311

Saturday, Aug. 22 | 4 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 SunnyD Ford Mustang

Dover International Speedway (1-Mile)

Drydene 311

Sunday, Aug. 23 | 4 p.m. ET

NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM Channel 90

· Ryan Newman, No. 6 Guaranteed Rate Ford Mustang

· Chris Buescher, No. 17 Fastenal Ford Mustang

Double in Dover This Weekend

· For the second time in three weeks the NASCAR Cup Series will take part in a doubleheader, this time at ‘The Monster Mile’ for a pair of afternoon races on Saturday and Sunday.

· Including this weekend’s action, three races remain in the 2020 regular season with the NASCAR Playoffs set to begin at Darlington Raceway on Labor Day weekend.

· As announced a week ago, starting lineups for the Cup Series will be determined by a competition-based performance metric. NASCAR will reward both season-long and single-race performance to determine the lineup and pit selection using owner points position along with the finish and fastest lap from the most recently completed race. Buescher drew the 12th spot based on the metric, while Newman will roll off 23rd.

· Dover is usually on the NASCAR calendar twice, once in May and again in the fall, but complications from COVID-19 pushed the May race to this weekend’s doubleheader. Four weeks of NASCAR action were initially completed prior to the COVID-19 hiatus with races at Atlanta, Homestead, Texas, Bristol, Richmond, Talladega, Dover and Martinsville postponed before the schedule later picked back up in mid-May.

Daytona RC Recap, Dover Preview

· Buescher secured his second top-five of the season last weekend with a fifth-place run in the inaugural Cup event at the Daytona Road Course. After rolling off the grid 21st, Buescher and the No. 17 team put themselves on the right end of the strategy as the laps wound down. With a final caution flag with five to go, Buescher ran ninth, and restarted seventh, before powering his way through the field into the top five in the closing laps.

· Newman finished 19th in the Guaranteed Rate Ford on the Daytona Road Course.

· SunnyD returns to Buescher’s machine for Saturday’s first leg of the doubleheader at Dover, and Fastenal will be on the car Sunday for the second 311-mile race.

· Guaranteed Rate returns to Newman’s Ford this weekend for both races, as part of the overall 12-race schedule for the brand to close out the 2020 slate.

The Monster Mash

Roush Fenway’s nine wins in the NCS at Dover ranks third for the organization trailing only Michigan and Bristol with 13 and 11, respectively. Dover also ranks second in top-fives (52) and third in top-10s (84) for the organization.

Get the Broom

Roush Fenway swept the NCS and NASCAR Xfinity Series spring races at Dover in 2004 and 2011 and won both the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series (NGROTS) and NCS races at the track in 2006.

First in the First State

Roush Fenway has won in all three major NASCAR series at Dover (9 NCS, 6 NXS and 2 NGROTS). Roush Fenway won its first race at Dover in the NCS from the pole in the fall of 1997 with former driver Mark Martin.

To Xfinity and Beyond

Roush Fenway has recorded six victories at the one-mile oval in the NASCAR Xfinity Series with drivers Chris Buescher, Greg Biffle and Carl Edwards. Buescher recorded his victory in June 2015, Biffle earned victories in the spring event in both 2002 and 2004, while Edwards took the checkered flag in the spring of 2007 and swept both races in 2011.

Tale of the Tape

Roush Fenway has started 214 NCS races at Dover with 84 top-10 and 52 top-five finishes along with seven poles. Former drivers Mark Martin (1997, 1998, 1999, 2004), Greg Biffle (2005, 2008), Matt Kenseth (2006, 2011) and Carl Edwards (2007) are responsible for RFR’s combined nine Cup wins at the 1-mile track. Overall, a Jack Roush Ford has led 3892 laps at Dover.

Roush Fenway Dover Wins

1997-2 Martin Cup

1998-2 Martin Cup

1999-2 Martin Cup

2000-1 Busch Truck

2002-1 Biffle NXS

2004-1 Martin Cup

2004-1 Biffle NXS

2005-1 Biffle Cup

2006-1 KensethCup

2006-1 Martin Truck

2007-2 EdwardsCup

2007-1 EdwardsNXS

2008-2 Biffle Cup

2011-1 Kenseth Cup

2011-1 Edwards NXS

2011-2 Edwards NXS

2015-1 Buescher NXS