Turn 5, Inc. Announces Fall 2020 Scholarship Winners

Auto Parts Retailer Awards $106,500 in 7 Years

PAOLI, Pa. (August 19th, 2020) – Online auto parts retailer Turn 5, Inc. announces the names of its three latest scholarship winners for the fall 2020 semester. Turn5’s scholarship programs run year-round via their subsidiary sites: AmericanMuscle (AM), ExtremeTerrain (XT), and AmericanTrucks (AT). Based on original essay submissions, the Philadelphia-based e-commerce business has selected Najah Straford, Jason McCarrick, and Sidney Katz, who will each receive $2500 towards their tuition fees for the upcoming semester.

Applicants to the AM scholarship are asked to submit an essay explaining how they plan to use their auto-focused education to incite positive change and innovation within the custom car industry. The chosen essay belongs to Najah Straford who will receive $2500 towards her tuition at Delaware County Community College. Furthering her education in the engineering and racing industry, it’s Najah mission to “become the first African American woman athlete and scholar in motorsports engineering, racing, and manufacturing of complex and sophisticated components to meet all types of specific needs in sustainability.”

With a focus on the trades, AT’s scholarship winner is Jason McCarrick, a high school senior from Clarkston High in Clarkston, Michigan. In applying for the scholarship, Jason submitted an essay explaining how he plans to use his education to contribute to a thriving community of trade workers who are dedicated to a hands-on approach to knowledge development. With a passion for an education that “contributes to the betterment of society,” Jason will use his$2500 AM scholarship to pursue a career as an automotive diesel mechanic.

Finally, XT’s scholarship is awarded to students pursuing biology or a related degree in environmental studies. Students are asked to explain why they feel it is important to maintain access to public lands for recreational use and how they plan to use their degree to advocate for the recreational use of public lands. Sidney Katz, from the University of Oregon, will receive $2500, and aspires to work for the National Forest Service. Sydney believes that “recreation is a key aspect to motivating people to preserve our natural resources” and wants to “spread this connection between people and nature through recreation as a career.”

The AM, AT, and XT scholarship programs run year-round, with application deadlines in June and October. Since the inception of their first scholarship program in 2013, Turn5 has awarded $106,500 to students across the U.S. Interested high school seniors or full-time university/college/tech students pursuing relevant degrees are invited to send in their applications for the spring 2021 semester.

