ACME Markets Teams Up with Front Row Motorsports for Dover Doubleheader

Longtime Nemechek Partner Powers No. 38 at the Monster Mile

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (August 20, 2020) – ACME Markets, a supermarket chain operating 164 stores throughout Connecticut, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania, has partnered with Front Row Motorsports (FRM) this weekend at Dover International Speedway. The brand will serve as the primary sponsor on John Hunter Nemechek’s No. 38 Ford Mustang for both of the historic doubleheader races at the Monster Mile on Saturday, August 22 and Sunday, August 23.

ACME Markets Inc. got its beginning in 1891 when two friends, Samuel Robinson and Robert Crawford, opened a small neighborhood grocery store at Second and Fernon Streets in South Philadelphia that emphasized quality products, low prices and friendly service. Over 128 years later, ACME is the largest grocery retailer in the Delaware Valley and remains dedicated to providing a high-quality grocery experience that customers have come to expect.

“We’re excited to partner with John Hunter Nemechek in his rookie year at the Cup level,” said Jim Perkins, President of ACME Grocery Stores. “He’s incredibly talented on track and very personable off track. We’ve enjoyed supporting him over the years and are looking forward to seeing the ACME colors on the No. 38 at our home track in Dover.”

“The folks at ACME have been working tirelessly these last few months to keep stores stocked with the essentials we need every day,” said Nemechek. “I’m proud to represent them on track and want to thank them for all of their hard work and support. We’ll do everything we can to bring home a Monster Trophy this weekend.”

The No. 38 ACME Markets Ford Mustang will make its debut at Dover International Speedway on Saturday, August 22 for the “Drydene 311” at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN and MRN. The NASCAR Cup Series race the following day will also air at 4 p.m. ET on NBCSN and MRN.

For more information about ACME Markets, visit ACMEMarkets.com.

About ACME Markets

Your Favorite Local Supermarket. Celebrating over 128 years as your neighborhood grocer. ACME Markets Inc. got its beginning in 1891 when two friends, Samuel Robinson and Robert Crawford, opened a small neighborhood grocery store at Second and Fernon Streets in South Philadelphia that emphasized quality products, low prices and friendly service. Over 128 years later, ACME remains dedicated to providing a high-quality grocery experience that our customers have come to expect. Today, ACME operates 164 stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, New York, Connecticut, and Maryland, employing more than 17,000 associates. We continue to offer consumers fresh and convenient supermarket solutions, in addition to services such as Sav-on® Pharmacies – all tailored to the specific needs of the neighborhoods we serve.

About Front Row Motorsports

Front Row Motorsports (FRM) is a winning organization in the NASCAR Cup Series. The team was founded in 2004 and is owned by successful entrepreneur, Bob Jenkins. FRM fields two full-time entries – the No. 34 of Michael McDowell and the No. 38 of John Hunter Nemechek – from its Mooresville, N.C., headquarters just outside of Charlotte. In 2020, the team announced an expansion to include the No. 38 Ford F-150 in the NASCAR Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series, driven by Todd Gilliland. Visit teamfrm.com and follow FRM on social media: Twitter at @Team_FRM, Instagram at @team_frm and Facebook at facebook.com/FrontRowMotorsports.