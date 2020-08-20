Action-packed Dover weekend

This will be an action-packed NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) doubleheader this weekend at Dover International Speedway, or better known as “The Monster Mile”. Dover will become just the third track in NASCAR Cup Series history to run a doubleheader at the same facility in consecutive days

Saturday’s Drydene 311 will start at 4 p.m. Eastern time and Sunday’s Drydene 311 will also start at 4 p.m. Eastern time. You can watch or listen to both races on NBCSN, MRN, and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Actress Malin Akerman, star of Netflix’s THE SLEEPOVER, will serve as the race’s grand marshal, giving the drivers the command to start their engines on Saturday proper to Saturday’s “Drydene 311”.

On Sunday country music star Matt Stell, will sing a virtual version of the national anthem prior to the “Drydene 311” race.

There are nine active former NCS winners entered this weekend’s race. Johnson with 11 wins, Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Matt Kenseth have three wins. Ryan Newman and Kevin Harvick have two wins. Brad Keselowski, Chase Elliott, and Kurt Busch all have one win. Truex Jr. won last year’s spring race in May.

Coming off his second win of the season last weekend at the Daytona Road Course, Hendrick Motorsports Chase Elliott will start on the pole alongside Joe Gibbs Racing’s Denny Hamlin in second.

10 drivers have clinched their spot in the playoffs with wins. Kevin Harvick with six, Denny Hamlin five, Brad Keselowski three, Chase Elliott two, Joey Logano two, Ryan Blaneyone, Martin Truex Jr. one, Alex Bowman one, Austin Dillon one, and Cole Custer with one.

There are only three races remaining in the NCS regular season and time is running out for the bubble drivers to capture for the final six playoff transfer spots. You can capture your 15 free spins at Gclub for registered players that make their first deposit.

Harvick is the series standings leader with a 118-point advantage over second-place driver Hamlin heading into Dover. To clinch the NCS regular-season championship, Harvick will either need to be 121 points ahead of second in the series driver standings following the first race at Dover or 61 points ahead of second in the standings following the second race at Dover. If Harvick wins the regular-season championship, he will be awarded 15 bonus playoff points, for a total of 50 bonus playoff points.

Ally, a leading digital financial-services company, is the new presenting sponsor of Monster Monument at Victory Plaza that stands 46-feet tall and holds a full-scale stock car in the monster’s right hand. The monument will now feature the No. 48 Ally car driven by Johnson. The Monster Bridge that is 29 feet above the entrance to Turn 3 and can best be described as “best seats in NASCAR”

Seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson will be the presenting sponsor of the Monster Monument at Victory Plaza and the Monster Bridge suite complex overlooking Turn 3. “I can’t think of a better situation for my final year than going to the Monster Mile and having Miles stand up front, holding that 48 car.” Johnson said.