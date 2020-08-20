Bayley Currey – KDI Office Technology 200 Race Advance

KDI Office Technology 200 | Dover International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 44 Niece Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Bayley Currey

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @BayleyCurrey

Bayley Currey on Racing at Dover: “I’m thankful for another chance behind the wheel at Niece Motorsports,” said Currey. “I have some experience racing at Dover, so I’m hopeful that will help with the lack of track time prior to the race. Thanks to Al Niece and everyone at the team for the opportunity.”

Currey at Dover: Currey has one previous NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at Dover International Speedway, coming in 2018.

Currey has three NASCAR XFINITY Series starts at the Monster Mile, with his most recent coming last fall.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.