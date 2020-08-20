Racing stats and odds heading into Dover

NASCAR heads to Dover International Speedway in Dover, Delaware for a doubleheader this weekend for races number 24 and 25 of the 2020 season. Both races are identical with 311 laps / 311 miles on the 1-mile track. Stage 1 will be 70 laps, stage 2 will be 115 laps, and the final stage will be 126 laps.

Both Saturday and Sunday, the Drydene 311 race will begin at 4 p.m. Eastern time on NBCSN, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Statistical Information:

Dating back to 2005, Jimmie Johnson has the ratings among the active drivers at 112.9 at Dover. Followed by Matt Kenseth (105.8), Kyle Busch (104.3), Martin Truex Jr (99.8), and Chase Elliott (98.2).

Johnson also leads the series in wins at Dover with 11 victories (2002 sweep, 2005 Playoffs, 2009 sweep, 2010 Playoffs, Spring of 2012, 2013 Playoffs, Spring of 2014, Spring of 2015 and Spring of 2017). Chase Elliott captured the win on October 7, 2018, becoming the youngest race winner at Dover at 22 years, 10 months, 0 days.

Both Kurt Busch and Matt Kenseth lead all active series drivers in starts at Dover with 39. Ricky Rudd has the most starts overall with 56 followed by Mark Martin with 55.

David Pearson leads the series in poles at Dover with six. Ryan Newman and Denny Hamlin lead the active series drivers in poles four each. Chase Elliott captured the pole on May 3, 2019, and became the youngest series pole winner at 23 years, 5 months, 8 days.

Betting Odds:

If you are betting on this weekend's races, 13% of the series races at Dover have been won from the pole position.

Nineteen winners have won from the second place starting position, making it the most proficient starting position.

Top-10 wins by starting position at Dover International Speedway

St Wins Win % 1 13 13.00% 2 19 19.00% 3 13 13.00% 4 7 7.00% 5 5 5.00% 6 4 4.00% 7 4 4.00% 8 5 5.00% 9 1 1.00% 10 6 6.00%

Martin Truex Jr. came from the 26th starting position in the spring of 2007 top capture the win. It’s the deepest in the field that an active race winner has started at Dover. Kyle Petty holds the deepest stating position record at 37th in the spring of 1995.

Chase Elliott leads all active drivers in the series in average finishing position of 8.6. Followed by Daniel Suarez (8.667), Johnson (9.917), Erik Jones (11.667), and Truex Jr (12.179).

Johnson leads all active drivers in the series in laps led at Dover with 3,105 laps led in 36 starts.