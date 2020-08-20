Ty Majeski – KDI Office Technology 200 Race Advance

KDI Office Technology 200 | Dover International Speedway Race Advance

Team: No. 45 iRacing Chevrolet Silverado

Driver: Ty Majeski

Follow the Team: @NieceMotorsport; @TyMajeski

Ty Majeski on Racing at Dover: “Dover is a fun track – it’s a tough track, but it’s a track that I enjoy racing at,” said Majeski. “We’ve spent a lot of time racing some of these bigger tracks, so I’m looking forward to heading to a shorter track.”

Majeski at Dover: Friday’s race at Dover International Speedway is Majeski’s first NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series start at the one-mile track.

Majeski has one NASCAR XFINITY Series start at the Monster Mile, coming in 2018.

On the Truck: The No. 45 Chevrolet will carry the iRacing colors at Dover International Speedway.

With over 110,000 active users, iRacing is the world’s premier motorsport racing simulation. Since it was established in 2004, iRacing has developed dozens of formal partnerships in the motorsport industry to help create the most authentic racing simulation in the world. iRacing promotes elite eSport world championships with eNASCAR, Porsche, and World of Outlaws, and allows users to race just about any discipline imaginable on more than 80 tracks.

About Niece Motorsports:

Niece Motorsports is owned by United States Marine Corps Veteran Al Niece. In 2020, Niece Motorsports enters its fifth season in the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series. Niece also owns Niece Equipment, which has for over 40 years provided clients with reliable products at competitive prices. Niece Equipment’s reputation is built on service, integrity and dependability. The company provides water and fuel / lube trucks that are engineered with quality and durability in mind for the construction and mining industry. Follow the team on Facebook and Instagram @NieceMotorsports as well as Twitter @NieceMotorsport.