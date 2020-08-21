CHEVY NCS AT DOVER: Team Chevy Advance

TEAM CHEVY ADVANCE

DOVER DOUBLEHEADER

DOVER INTERNATIONAL SPEEDWAY

DOVER, DE

AUGUST 22-23, 2020

DOVER DOUBLE: RACE #24 & 25

With just three races left in the regular season, the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) returns to Dover International Speedway for the third doubleheader race weekend of the 2020 season. The race weekend will consist of six races packed into three days of action, including two NCS events on back-to-back days: the Drydene 311 on Saturday, August 22nd, at 4:00 p.m. ET and the Drydene 311 on Sunday, August 23rd, at 4:00 p.m. ET. The NCS doubleheader around the 1-mile oval known as the “Monster Mile” will mark the 24th and 25th races on the revised NCS schedule.

In addition to the NASCAR Cup Series events, the three-day race weekend kicks off with ARCA Menards Series East Series on Friday, August 21st, at 2:00 p.m. ET, followed by the NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series race on Friday, August 21st, at 5:00 p.m. ET. Also accompanying the NASCAR Cup Series, the NASCAR Xfinity Series will take part in a doubleheader race weekend, with the first event taking place on Saturday, August 22nd, at 12:30 p.m. ET, and will return for the second event on Sunday, August 23rd, at 1:00 p.m. ET. In compliance with the pandemic guidelines, all events during the doubleheader race weekend will be run without spectators.

BOWTIE BULLETS

· Of the 100 appearances made by NASCAR’s premier series at the “Monster Mile”, Chevrolet has made its way to victory lane 41 times, more than any other manufacturer. Other statistics of note include 25 poles, 201 top-five’s, 382 top-10’s and 18,783 laps led.

· Current Chevrolet drivers that have recorded wins at Dover International Speedway include:

Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 1LE, with 11 wins (June 2017, May 2015, June 2014, September 2013, June 2012, September 2010, September 2009, May 2009, September 2005, September 2002, June 2002)

Matt Kenseth, No. 42 Clover Camaro ZL1 1LE, with three wins (June 2006, May 2011, May 2016) Kurt Busch, No. 1 GEARWRENCH Camaro ZL1 1LE, with one win (October 2011)

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Mountain Dew/Team Rubicon Camaro ZL1 1LE, with one win (October 2018)

· 27 different organizations have scored NASCAR Cup Series victories at Dover International Speedway, with Chevrolet team Hendrick Motorsports leading the way with 20 wins among six drivers: Jimmie Johnson (11), Jeff Gordon (five), Geoff Bodine (one), Ken Schrader (one), Ricky Rudd (one) and Chase Elliott (one).

· In his 10 career starts at the 1-mile track, Team Chevy’s Chase Elliott tops the leaderboard in a variety of statistical measures: leads all active drivers in average starting position of 8.875 and average finishing position of 8.6; holds the record for the youngest series Dover pole winner (May 3, 2019 – 23 years, 5 months, 8 days); and his October 2018 trip to victory lane made him the youngest Dover race winner (22 years, 10 months, 0 days).

· Since the start of the electronic scoring system, the record for the closest Margin of Victory in a NCS race at Dover International Speedway was captured during Jimmie Johnson’s September 2005 victory, where he took the checkered flag over Kyle Busch by 0.080 seconds.

DOVER SCORECARD

Chevrolet driver Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 1LE, is no stranger to success at the famed “Monster Mile” and his impressive statistics throughout his NCS career proves just that. Of his 36 starts in NASCAR’s premier series at the track, Johnson leads the series in wins making 11 trips to victory lane. Johnson also leads the series’ active drivers in top-five finishes with 17 and top-10’s with 25. Of the 116 different drivers that have led laps at Dover International Speedway, Johnson tops the leaderboard by leading 3,110 of the 14,165 laps he has completed – a laps led percentage of 22%. Other series-best records he currently holds at the track incudes an average running position of 8.848, fastest laps run with 1,428, and 10,110 laps ran in the top-15 (84.1%).

PLAYOFF OUTLOOK

With 23 races into the 2020 season and three left in the regular season, the quest continues to make the top-16 in the standings and secure a spot above the Playoff cutline for the chance to compete for the title of the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Champion. Heading into the doubleheader Dover race weekend, three Team Chevy drivers have locked themselves into the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs by virtue of victory:

Chase Elliott, No. 9 Mountain Dew / Team Rubicon Camaro ZL1 1LE – 4th in Standings Victories: 2 (Charlotte Motor Speedway and Daytona Road Course) Stage Wins: 6; Stage Top-Five’s: 18; Stage Top-10’s: 34 Alex Bowman, No. 88 Acronis Camaro ZL1 1LE – 8th in Standings Victories: 1 (Auto Club Speedway) Stage Wins: 4; Stage Top-Five’s: 13; Stage Top-10’s: 27 Austin Dillon, No. 3 Dow / Behr Ultra Scuff Defense Camaro ZL1 1LE – 9th in Standings Victories: 1 (Texas Motor Speedway) Stage Top-Five’s: 2; Stage Top-10’s: 11

With 10 drivers having already won a race, there are just six spots up for grabs for the 2020 NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. Here is a look where the remaining Team Chevy top-16 currently sit:

Kurt Busch, No. 1 GEARWRENCH Camaro ZL1 1LE – 12th in Standings Stage Wins: 1; Stage Top-Five’s: 4; Stage Top-10’s: 19 William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1 1LE – 16th in Standings Stage Wins: 2; Stage Top-Five’s 8; Stage Top-10’s: 20

CAMARO ZL1 1LE ON THE POLE

For the remainder of the 2020 NCS season, the race weekend format will consist of no practice or qualifying. The starting lineup for Saturday’s Drydene 311 will be set by a combination of the finishing position from the previous race (weighted 50%), rank in team owner points standings (35%) and the fastest lap from the previous race (15%). Team Chevy’s Chase Elliott will lead the field to the green in Saturday’s Drydene 311 in his No. 9 Mountain Dew/Team Rubicon Camaro ZL1 1LE.

Here are Team Chevy’s top-20 starters:

1st Chase Elliott, No. 9 Mountain Dew/Team Rubicon Camaro ZL1 1LE 6th Jimmie Johnson, No. 48 Ally Camaro ZL1 1LE 8th William Byron, No. 24 Axalta Camaro ZL1 1LE 9th Kurt Busch, No. 1 GEARWRENCH Camaro ZL1 1LE 11th Alex Bowman, No. 88 Acronis Camaro ZL1 1LE 16th Tyler Reddick, No. 8 Cat App Camaro ZL1 1LE 19th Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Kroger Camaro ZL1 1LE

The starting lineup for Sunday’s Drydene 311 will be set by the finishing order of Saturday’s event, with an inversion of the top-20 finishers.

TUNE-IN

NBCSN will telecast the 311-lap, 311-mile Drydene 311 live at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday, August 22nd. Returning on Sunday, August 23rd, NBCSN will telecast round two of the doubleheader race weekend with the 311-lap, 311-mile Drydene 311 live at 4:00 p.m. Live coverage can also be found on the NBC Sports Gold App, MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

QUOTABLE QUOTES:

CHASE ELLIOTT, NO. 9 MOUNTAIN DEW/TEAM RUBICON CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 4th IN STANDINGS

“To me, doubleheaders mean that there are a lot of points on the line in a short matter of time. Thankfully, for our good run at the DAYTONA Road Course and this new qualifying format, we will get to start up front on Saturday at Dover. Having that first pit box is also a huge thing for us this weekend.”

ALEX BOWMAN, NO. 88 ACRONIS CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 8th IN STANDINGS

“I am excited to get to Dover this weekend and I know our team is too. We were really strong in Dover last year and I know that these guys have been working hard on our Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE’s for this weekend. This track is physically demanding not only on the driver, but the car as well. We have to stay up front and I have to keep the car clean and out of trouble.”

KURT BUSCH, NO. 1 GEARWRENCH CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 12th IN STANDINGS

“Dover is a tough, challenging track that changes a lot with the rubber build-up. I expect that the second race (Sunday) will be much more difficult than the first race (Saturday). With all of the other series competing there this weekend, Friday, Saturday and Sunday; getting the track all rubbered-in and no practice will make it challenging. This track changes the most and the car has to have an adaptive set-up to be ready for all of that; but the second race is definitely going to be way tougher than the first race.”

WILLIAM BYRON, NO. 24 AXALTA CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 16th IN STANDINGS

BRYON ON RACING AT DOVER:

“Even though it’s concrete, Dover’s surface changes a lot during the race. It’s really temperamental and holds a lot of rubber. When it does that, it widens the racetrack out. It’s a tough track to get ahold of for that reason. You have to prepare for when the rubber lays down and have your car handling how it needs to once that happens. You have to stay on top of those things. I feel like our guys have done a good job in preparing and we’ll see what we have when we unload.”

BYRON ON RACING WHILE ON THE PLAYOFF BUBBLE:

“This is going to be a tough weekend, for sure. We need to have good runs on both days. I’m hopeful that we can either get the win or create a good buffer in the point standings so we can go to Daytona and have a bit of a less stressful race. That would be the ideal situation. I would rather be in the position we are, though, ahead in points, instead of trying to play catch up in these final races. It puts things in my hands more, and I like that challenge, especially for a doubleheader weekend.”

TYLER REDDICK, NO. 8 CAT APP CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 19th IN STANDINGS

“We’re entering this weekend with our No. 8 Cat App Chevrolet with the goal of making up as many points as possible. With just three races left, we need to maximize everything we can. Dover is a tricky place to race, but I do have some success there to lean on. It was the site of my second win in the NASCAR Truck Series, so entering the weekend with that bit of confidence helps. Doubleheader weekends have been tough for us this year, but I know my team is doing everything they can to have us in a really solid spot when we roll off on Saturday and then build on that for Sunday’s race.”

RICKY STENHOUSE JR., NO. 47 KROGER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 24th IN STANDINGS

“I’m excited to head to Dover International Speedway this weekend. I’ve had some really strong runs at Dover in the past, and I feel like the cars I am driving this year are better than cars I’ve had in the past so that gives me a lot of confidence heading into a track that I’ve run well at. I think we can perform better at Dover than ever before, and the doubleheaders only help that. The opportunity to adjust our setups following Saturday’s race can be a real advantage at a track like Dover and we’re looking forward to having two strong runs this weekend in the No. 47 Kroger Chevrolet to set us up for a great shot at getting into the Playoffs at Daytona International Speedway next week.”

MATT KENSETH, NO. 42 CLOVER CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 28th IN STANDINGS

“Dover is my favorite track on the circuit. A great race track—really fast, very challenging, but also really hard to pass. We’re back to the normal package with a lot of power and less downforce, so I’m looking forward to this one. Historically, it’s been good track for the 42, and it’s been a decent track for me too. Hopefully we go there, get our cars to run good, and have a couple of good days there. I’m looking forward to a double header again. I felt like at Michigan we made significant gains from race one to race two with drivability and handling, even though our box score didn’t really show it with some of the problems we had, but we did run better.”

RYAN PREECE, NO. 37 SCOTT BRAND CAMARO ZL1 1LE – 30th IN STANDINGS

“We had a rough start this season but August has finally got us heading in the right direction. Dover has been a funny track for me in the past. I’m not entirely sure what to make of it, but keeping your car clean and working on track position is always important. Dover is a really fast racetrack and I’m happy to be able to adjust between Saturday and Sunday races. We have to take it one race at a time. We had a really decent race there in the fall of last year, and I feel like that’s something we can build off of heading into the doubleheader this weekend. The regular season may be coming to an end, but we’ve still got 13 races to finish out the year strong and run well in the No. 37 Scott Brand Chevrolet.”

Chevrolet NASCAR Cup Series Statistics

Manufacturers Championships:

Total (1949-2019): 39

First title for Chevrolet: 1958

Highest number of consecutive titles: 13 (2003-15)

Years Won: 1958, 1959, 1960, 1961, 1972, 1973, 1974, 1976, 1977, 1978, 1979, 1980, 1983, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2001, 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015

Drivers Championships:

Total (1949-2019): 31

First Chevrolet champion: Buck Baker (1957)

Highest number of consecutive titles: 7 (2005-11)

Years Won: 1957, 1960, 1961, 1973, 1976, 1977, 1979, 1980, 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1990, 1991, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2001, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014, 2016

Event Victories:

Record for total race wins in single season: 26 (2007)

2020 STATISTICS:

Wins: 4

Poles: 3

Laps Led: 1,312

Top-five finishes: 26

Top-10 finishes: 75

CHEVROLET IN NASCAR CUMULATIVE STATISTICS:

Total Chevrolet race wins: 790 (1949 to date)

Poles won to date: 717

Laps led to date: 235,618

Top-five finishes to date: 4,040

Top-10 finishes to date: 8,357

Total NASCAR Cup wins by corporation, 1949 to date

General Motors: 1,124 Chevrolet: 790 Pontiac: 154 Oldsmobile: 115 Buick: 65 Ford: 799 Ford: 699 Mercury: 96 Lincoln: 4 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles: 467 Dodge: 217 Plymouth: 191 Chrysler: 59 Toyota: 149

